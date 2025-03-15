Starmer stated that any peace plan for Ukraine would require US cooperation
Kyiv • UNN
Keir Starmer stated that plans for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire must involve US cooperation. He insisted that Trump is "committed to lasting peace."
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday that plans for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia should include cooperation from the United States after he was asked if he was still seeking security "support" from Washington, UNN writes, citing The Guardian and Sky News.
Details
"The position regarding the United States has not changed. I have made it clear that this needs to be done jointly with the United States... We communicate with the United States every day," Starmer said at a press conference following the "coalition of the willing" summit, adding that his national security advisor returned from the United States on Saturday.
"So the position on the doing this in conjunction with the United States hasn't changed. And that's why we're having the detailed discussions that we are," Starmer said.
Starmer insisted that US President Donald Trump is "absolutely committed to lasting peace".
Starmer was told at the press conference that there is a scenario in which Putin continues to delay and does not agree to a ceasefire or peace agreement, and there is no way to be sure that Donald Trump will side with the West and not Russia. He was asked what the fallback plan was, and he replied that the priority was to "put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for what happens next".
He hopes this will mean negotiations, not continued fighting.
The British Prime Minister continued: "We are obviously talking to the US every day about what happens next. I am clear that President Trump is absolutely committed to the lasting peace that Ukraine needs, and everything he does is aimed at that goal".
He reiterated his view that the UK-US relationship is the "closest" of the two allies and will remain so.
