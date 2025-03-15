Starmer stated that any peace plan for Ukraine would require US cooperation

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 16622 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 107130 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 168856 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 106401 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 342961 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173457 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 144797 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196104 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124829 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108146 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Starmer stated that any peace plan for Ukraine would require US cooperation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 20598 views

Keir Starmer stated that plans for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire must involve US cooperation. He insisted that Trump is "committed to lasting peace."

Starmer stated that any peace plan for Ukraine would require US cooperation

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said on Saturday that plans for Ukraine in the event of a ceasefire with Russia should include cooperation from the United States after he was asked if he was still seeking security "support" from Washington, UNN writes, citing The Guardian and Sky News.

Details

"The position regarding the United States has not changed. I have made it clear that this needs to be done jointly with the United States... We communicate with the United States every day," Starmer said at a press conference following the "coalition of the willing" summit, adding that his national security advisor returned from the United States on Saturday.

"So the position on the doing this in conjunction with the United States hasn't changed. And that's why we're having the detailed discussions that we are," Starmer said.

Starmer insisted that US President Donald Trump is "absolutely committed to lasting peace".

Starmer was told at the press conference that there is a scenario in which Putin continues to delay and does not agree to a ceasefire or peace agreement, and there is no way to be sure that Donald Trump will side with the West and not Russia. He was asked what the fallback plan was, and he replied that the priority was to "put Ukraine in the strongest possible position for what happens next".

He hopes this will mean negotiations, not continued fighting.

The British Prime Minister continued: "We are obviously talking to the US every day about what happens next. I am clear that President Trump is absolutely committed to the lasting peace that Ukraine needs, and everything he does is aimed at that goal".

He reiterated his view that the UK-US relationship is the "closest" of the two allies and will remain so.

Starmer issues statement after 'coalition of the willing' summit: Putin must prove he is serious about peace and sign up to a ceasefire15.03.25, 14:52 • 125814 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Keir Starmer
Donald Trump
United Kingdom
United States
Ukraine
