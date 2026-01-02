Personnel reshuffles will continue: Zelenskyy may also replace the head of the SBU - MP

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that the head of the Security Service of Ukraine is likely to be replaced. Vasyl Malyuk may head "some vacant position." Zheleznyak wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

They are very confidently and actively saying that they might also change the head of the SBU. Like Malyuk will be offered some vacant position. Although obviously this will be a demotion for him. A somewhat strange decision, and most importantly, it is not yet clear who the replacement is. I have not yet been confirmed about Poklad as a 100% option for replacement. - wrote Zheleznyak.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees appointing Kyrylo Budanov as head of the President's Office, and Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.