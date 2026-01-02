$42.170.18
Personnel reshuffles will continue: Zelenskyy may also replace the head of the SBU - MP

Kyiv • UNN

 • 148 views

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak announced the probable replacement of the head of the SBU, noting that Vasyl Malyuk may be offered another vacant position. According to him, this decision looks strange, and the potential candidate for replacement has not yet been confirmed.

Personnel reshuffles will continue: Zelenskyy may also replace the head of the SBU - MP

People's Deputy Yaroslav Zheleznyak stated that the head of the Security Service of Ukraine is likely to be replaced. Vasyl Malyuk may head "some vacant position." Zheleznyak wrote about this on Telegram, UNN reports.

They are very confidently and actively saying that they might also change the head of the SBU. Like Malyuk will be offered some vacant position. Although obviously this will be a demotion for him. A somewhat strange decision, and most importantly, it is not yet clear who the replacement is. I have not yet been confirmed about Poklad as a 100% option for replacement.

- wrote Zheleznyak.

Recall

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed decrees appointing Kyrylo Budanov as head of the President's Office, and Oleh Ivashchenko as head of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Politics
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yaroslav Zheleznyak