February 20, 07:44 PM • 8336 views
There is information about the enemy preparing new strikes on energy infrastructure - Shmyhal
February 20, 06:27 PM • 14392 views
Hungary blocked €90 billion in aid for Ukraine - FT
February 20, 04:35 PM • 14940 views
Due to the thaw, water levels in Ukrainian rivers will rise: which regions may be flooded
February 20, 02:46 PM • 20707 views
Ukraine expects another round of trilateral talks in February, answers are ready and priorities are set - Zelenskyy
February 20, 01:29 PM • 21928 views
NBU ceases circulation of 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnia banknotes from 2003–2007 series
February 20, 12:53 PM • 20934 views
EU plans to adopt 20th package of sanctions against Russia next Monday - Kallas
February 20, 12:27 PM • 23785 views
Chinese drone exports to Russia use new route via Thailand - Bloomberg
Exclusive
February 20, 10:00 AM • 42645 views
Defence City offers advantages to defense industry enterprises but requires more flexible access conditions - expert
February 20, 09:43 AM • 15136 views
10,000 North Korean soldiers are now in Russia and are being trained in hybrid warfare - Zelenskyy
February 20, 07:56 AM • 21245 views
Ukraine's defense product exports could reach "several billion dollars" this year - NSDC Deputy Secretary
IOC to launch investigation into FIFA head Infantino over his participation in Trump's political event

Kyiv • UNN

 • 40 views

The International Olympic Committee is investigating Gianni Infantino's actions for violating the principle of political neutrality. He participated in Trump's "Peace Council" meeting, where an agreement was signed on investments in football in the Gaza Strip.

IOC to launch investigation into FIFA head Infantino over his participation in Trump's political event
Photo: AP

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) plans to investigate the actions of its member and FIFA head Gianni Infantino for violating the principle of political neutrality. The reason for the investigation was his participation in a meeting of the "Council of Peace" in Washington, where, at the initiative of US President Donald Trump, an agreement was signed to invest 75 million dollars in the football infrastructure of the Gaza Strip. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Gianni Infantino has repeatedly been at the center of scandals due to his sympathies for world leaders and ambiguous statements regarding the lifting of sanctions against aggressor countries.

The Olympic Charter is very clear about what it expects from its members. We will investigate the signing of documents, as the IOC must remain politically neutral to ensure fairness in sport.

– said IOC President Kirsty Coventry on February 20 during a conference at the Winter Games in Milan.

Incidents involving Infantino

In early February 2026, Infantino publicly spoke out in favor of Russia's return to international competitions, which provoked a harsh reaction from the Ministry of Sports of Ukraine.

FIFA prepares mechanism for Russia's return to international competitions through youth tournament17.12.25, 18:56 • 3683 views

The head of the department, Matviy Bidnyi, called such actions "infantile and irresponsible," emphasizing that attempts to separate sports from a reality where people are dying are a legitimization of crimes. Due to these statements, Infantino was also added to the database of the "Myrotvorets" website.

Preparation for the 2026 World Cup and partnership with Trump

Infantino's close cooperation with Donald Trump is explained by the preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The head of FIFA attended Trump's inauguration and repeatedly held talks in the White House, trying to ensure maximum support for the tournament at the state level. However, the signing of financial agreements within the political "Council of Peace" became the last straw for the IOC, which will now demand official explanations from the official regarding compliance with the Olympic oath.

FIFA President Infantino added to "Myrotvorets" database over calls to reinstate Russia in football03.02.26, 23:54 • 16971 view

Stepan Haftko

SportsPolitics
