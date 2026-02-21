Photo: AP

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) plans to investigate the actions of its member and FIFA head Gianni Infantino for violating the principle of political neutrality. The reason for the investigation was his participation in a meeting of the "Council of Peace" in Washington, where, at the initiative of US President Donald Trump, an agreement was signed to invest 75 million dollars in the football infrastructure of the Gaza Strip. This is reported by AP, writes UNN.

Details

Gianni Infantino has repeatedly been at the center of scandals due to his sympathies for world leaders and ambiguous statements regarding the lifting of sanctions against aggressor countries.

The Olympic Charter is very clear about what it expects from its members. We will investigate the signing of documents, as the IOC must remain politically neutral to ensure fairness in sport. – said IOC President Kirsty Coventry on February 20 during a conference at the Winter Games in Milan.

Incidents involving Infantino

In early February 2026, Infantino publicly spoke out in favor of Russia's return to international competitions, which provoked a harsh reaction from the Ministry of Sports of Ukraine.

FIFA prepares mechanism for Russia's return to international competitions through youth tournament

The head of the department, Matviy Bidnyi, called such actions "infantile and irresponsible," emphasizing that attempts to separate sports from a reality where people are dying are a legitimization of crimes. Due to these statements, Infantino was also added to the database of the "Myrotvorets" website.

Preparation for the 2026 World Cup and partnership with Trump

Infantino's close cooperation with Donald Trump is explained by the preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by the USA, Canada, and Mexico. The head of FIFA attended Trump's inauguration and repeatedly held talks in the White House, trying to ensure maximum support for the tournament at the state level. However, the signing of financial agreements within the political "Council of Peace" became the last straw for the IOC, which will now demand official explanations from the official regarding compliance with the Olympic oath.

FIFA President Infantino added to "Myrotvorets" database over calls to reinstate Russia in football