FIFA President Infantino added to "Myrotvorets" database over calls to reinstate Russia in football

$42.970.16
50.910.12
ukenru
07:39 PM • 5856 views
Trump not surprised by Russia's attack on Ukraine tonight - White House
06:25 PM • 10815 views
Russia responded with a record number of ballistic missiles to Trump's request: Zelenskyy awaits US reaction after Russian strikes on energy infrastructure
04:50 PM • 13086 views
NATO Secretary General Rutte visited Kyiv's thermal power plant, which Russia attacked overnightPhoto
Exclusive
04:41 PM • 14539 views
Three levels of pensions instead of one: how the state wants to change the system and who will pay for it
04:33 PM • 12594 views
Senator Graham urged Trump to supply Ukraine with Tomahawk missiles after a new massive Russian attack
February 3, 11:49 AM • 20535 views
"Every such strike by Russia confirms - they don't take diplomacy seriously": Zelenskyy stated that the work of the negotiating team will be adjusted
Exclusive
February 3, 11:48 AM • 28795 views
Forced mobilization of foreigners: the Verkhovna Rada defense committee commented on the likelihood of involving citizens of other countries in the army
February 3, 11:19 AM • 16588 views
Over 98% of GDP: Ukraine's public debt exceeded UAH 9 trillion - Ministry of FinancePhoto
February 3, 09:22 AM • 24380 views
General Staff confirms FPV training center and enemy electronic warfare station hit
Exclusive
February 3, 09:16 AM • 34448 views
"Massive strike on Ukraine is Russian preparation for negotiations": Verkhovna Rada defense committee reacted to the night enemy attack
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−16°
0m/s
88%
754mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 22454 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 12877 views
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 20466 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"Video04:57 PM • 7450 views
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage06:03 PM • 4950 views
Publications
From one tragedy to a systemic problem: how a scandalous clinic tries to shift the focus in the "Odrex Case"February 3, 02:37 PM • 20574 views
Pressure on strategic business: what is behind the cases against Roman Mileshko's airline groupFebruary 3, 02:17 PM • 22569 views
Violations of military personnel's rights: where and with what complaints to turn toFebruary 3, 06:30 AM • 62897 views
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA reactVideoFebruary 2, 06:38 PM • 71973 views
Eurovision 2026 National Selection Final: when to watch and how to support your favoriteFebruary 2, 05:09 PM • 55421 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Mark Rutte
Musician
Denys Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Zaporizhzhia
Kharkiv
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"More to come, but no children": Osadcha and Horbunov on nine years of marriage06:03 PM • 5042 views
Monokate surprised with a new look: Kateryna Pavlenko became a platinum blonde before the National Selection for "Eurovision-2026"Video04:57 PM • 7598 views
Liliia Rebryk showed how her daughter does gymnasticsPhotoFebruary 3, 02:20 PM • 12958 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk admitted that the reality show "The Bachelor" did not meet his expectationsPhotoFebruary 3, 11:58 AM • 20649 views
The winner of "The Bachelor-13" was denied marriage registration: the reason is knownPhotoFebruary 2, 07:01 PM • 32087 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Social network
Instagram
The Diplomat

FIFA President Infantino added to "Myrotvorets" database over calls to reinstate Russia in football

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

Gianni Infantino was added to the "Myrotvorets" database due to his statements about the return of Russian clubs and national teams to international competitions. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine called him a "moral degenerate."

FIFA President Infantino added to "Myrotvorets" database over calls to reinstate Russia in football

Gianni Infantino, President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), has been added to the database of the "Myrotvorets" website. The reason for this was his recent statements about the need to return Russian clubs and the national team to participate in international competitions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The inclusion of the FIFA head in the lists occurred after his speech, where he publicly advocated for the lifting of sports restrictions on the aggressor country. The Ukrainian government reacted sharply to these calls, criticizing the football official's position amid the ongoing war.

FIFA does not plan to reinstate Russia in world football - Media02.02.26, 22:41 • 3534 views

Due to this, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called Infantino a "moral degenerate."

In the "Myrotvorets" database, the actions of the FIFA president are regarded as an attempt to legitimize Russia's aggression through sports and disregard the principles of international law. The database also states that the FIFA president was previously awarded the Order of Friendship by Putin.

FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react02.02.26, 20:38 • 71975 views

Stepan Haftko

SportsPolitics
Russian propaganda
War in Ukraine
Andriy Sybiha
Ukraine