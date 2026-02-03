Gianni Infantino, President of the International Federation of Association Football (FIFA), has been added to the database of the "Myrotvorets" website. The reason for this was his recent statements about the need to return Russian clubs and the national team to participate in international competitions. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The inclusion of the FIFA head in the lists occurred after his speech, where he publicly advocated for the lifting of sports restrictions on the aggressor country. The Ukrainian government reacted sharply to these calls, criticizing the football official's position amid the ongoing war.

FIFA does not plan to reinstate Russia in world football - Media

Due to this, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha called Infantino a "moral degenerate."

In the "Myrotvorets" database, the actions of the FIFA president are regarded as an attempt to legitimize Russia's aggression through sports and disregard the principles of international law. The database also states that the FIFA president was previously awarded the Order of Friendship by Putin.

FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react