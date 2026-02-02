FIFA does not plan to reinstate Russia in competitions under the association's auspices, despite statements by the organization's president, Gianni Infantino, who said he was ready to bring Russia back into international football, noting that the ban on Russian participation in football competitions "achieved nothing but created more frustration and hatred." This is reported by The Times, according to UNN.

Details

According to the publication, FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated that the ban on Russia's participation in football competitions "must" be lifted.

Russia has been excluded from FIFA and UEFA competitions since the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, but despite the ongoing war, Infantino wants Russia, which hosted his first World Cup as FIFA president in 2018, to be readmitted. However, such a move would face strong opposition from a number of European countries, and the FIFA Council does not plan to vote on the matter - the publication writes.

Addition

As reported by UNN, FIFA President Gianni Infantino is ready to bring Russia back into international football, noting that the ban on Russian participation in football competitions "achieved nothing but created more frustration and hatred."

We must. Absolutely. Because this ban achieved nothing, it only created more frustration and hatred - said Infantino.

The Ukrainian Association of Football called on the organization not to change its position while the war continues.

Due to constant attacks on settlements across the country, millions of Ukrainians remain without electricity, water, and heat. We do not agree with the statement that the ban against the aggressor does not work. We consider exclusion from competitions an effective method of pressure on the aggressor. The potential reintegration of any Russian national teams jeopardizes the safety and integrity of competitions - stated the UAF.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reminded that almost 700 Ukrainian boys and girls will no longer be able to play football because Russia killed them.

679 Ukrainian girls and boys will never be able to play football - Russia killed them. And continues to kill others, while moral degenerates propose lifting bans, despite Russia not having stopped the war. Future generations will consider this a disgrace, reminiscent of the 1936 Olympic Games - Sybiha stated.

FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react

Recall

UEFA officials believe that Russia's return to international competitions under the organization's auspices, even at the youth level, will be impossible until a solution to end the war in Ukraine is reached.