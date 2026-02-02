$42.810.04
FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28761 views

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is considering the possibility of Russia's return to international football, claiming that the ban has not yielded results. The Ukrainian Association of Football and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine call for no change in position due to the ongoing war.

FIFA President ready to reinstate Russia in international football: UAF and MFA react

FIFA President Gianni Infantino is ready to reinstate Russia into international football, stating that the ban on Russian participation in football competitions "achieved nothing, but only created more frustration and hatred." The Ukrainian Association of Football called on the organization not to change its position as long as the war continues, and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha reminded that almost 700 Ukrainian boys and girls will no longer be able to play football because they were killed by Russia, UNN reports.

The Ukrainian Association of Football calls on FIFA and its president Gianni Infantino not to change the position of football bodies regarding the suspension of Russians from football competitions as long as the war against Ukraine continues.

- the statement reads.

The UAF emphasized that military actions continue on the territory of Ukraine, the situation has not improved, attacks are destroying civilian infrastructure and the lives of peaceful civilians. Russians continue to advance along the contact line.

Due to constant attacks on settlements throughout the country, millions of Ukrainians remain without electricity, water, and heat. We do not agree with the statement that the ban against the aggressor does not work. We consider suspension from participation in competitions an effective method of pressure on the aggressor. The potential reintegration of any Russian national teams jeopardizes the safety and integrity of competitions.

- added the association.

In addition, the UAF reminded that this position and warnings are stated in the decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport in Lausanne in the case CAS 2022/A/8708 Football Union of Russia (FUR) v. Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) et al.

679 Ukrainian girls and boys will never be able to play football - Russia killed them. And continues to kill others, while moral degenerates propose lifting bans, despite Russia not having stopped the war. Future generations will consider this a disgrace, reminiscent of the 1936 Olympic Games.

- Andriy Sybiha wrote on X.

Context

FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated that he is ready to discuss the possibility of lifting the ban on Russian teams participating in international tournaments.

We must. Absolutely. Because this ban achieved nothing, it only created more frustration and hatred.

- said Infantino.

He added that, in his opinion, "it would help if girls and boys from Russia had the opportunity to play football in other parts of Europe."

Addition

Under the auspices of UEFA, a number of competitions are held in Europe, including the European Championship among national teams of various age categories, as well as club competitions such as the Champions League, Europa League, Conference League, and UEFA Super Cup.

On February 28, 2022, FIFA and UEFA suspended the national team from participating in all competitions under their auspices due to the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine. After that, the team can only play friendly matches.

Earlier, Infantino had already spoken out in favor of Russia's return to international football. At the same time, UEFA President Aleksander Čeferin stated that this would not happen as long as Russian aggression against Ukraine continues.

Recall

UEFA officials believe that Russia's return to international competitions under the organization's auspices, even at the youth level, will be impossible until a solution to end the war in Ukraine is reached.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

