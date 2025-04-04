Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine

$41.340.03
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 2388 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 10861 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
01:24 PM • 53708 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 194688 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 112724 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 373924 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 299515 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212161 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243336 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254684 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 120333 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 117022 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 46654 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 60526 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 113941 views
Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 115290 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 246303 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 9728 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 33775 views

Ukrainian para athletes won 22 medals at the European Championships in Finland

The Ukrainian team took second place, winning 7 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze medals at the European Championships in Finland. Lyudmila Danilina and Ruslana Muravska distinguished themselves the most.

Sports • April 3, 12:02 AM • 6066 views

Ukrainian rhythmic gymnast Taisiia Onofriichuk won the all-around competition for the third time in a row at the Grand Prix stages

The Ukrainian national rhythmic gymnastics team won gold and bronze at the Grand Prix stage in France. Taisiia Onofriichuk became the first, Polina Karika - the third in the all-around competition.

Sports • March 29, 10:29 PM • 15101 views

Physical recovery and support for brothers: how an adaptive club for veterans works in Derazhnia

An adaptive club for veterans has opened in Derazhnia, with a gym for physical rehabilitation and psychological support. There is specialized equipment here so that veterans can train.

Business News • March 24, 07:55 AM • 41739 views

Psychological Relief and Physical Fitness: How a Sports Club for Veterans Rehabilitation Works in Baryshivka, Kyiv Oblast

An adaptive club for veterans with exercise equipment and a recreation area has been opened in Baryshivka, Kyiv Oblast. The project was implemented with the support of government and charitable organizations as part of the Time to Act, Unstoppable competition.

Society • March 3, 06:44 AM • 25391 views

Ukrainian figure skaters win silver at the World Junior Championships

Sofia Golichenko and Artem Darensky won silver medals at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Hungary. The Ukrainian pair scored 164.06 points, second only to the Georgian duo.

Sports • March 1, 08:14 PM • 32507 views

Ukrainian fencers conquer the European Championships again: who brought victory

The Ukrainian fencing team won gold at the European Cadet Championships in Antalya, defeating Hungary 45:26. This is Ukraine's second gold medal at the tournament and its second consecutive victory at the continental championship.

Sports • February 26, 02:42 PM • 22084 views

A new sport using drones and robots has appeared in Ukraine

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has officially recognized military-technology sport as a non-Olympic sport in Ukraine. Competitions will be held in four areas using drones and robotic systems.

Sports • February 26, 08:21 AM • 22688 views

Ukrainian karate fighters take third place at the European Championships

Ukraine's youth karate team won third place at the European Championships in Poland. The athletes won 4 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze medals in different weight categories.

Sports • February 9, 07:38 PM • 53933 views

Ukraine starts its performance at the Invictus Games 2025 with a victory in the first basketball match

Ukraine's national team defeated Colombia 12-6 in the first wheelchair basketball match at the Invictus Games 2025 in Vancouver. The Ukrainians will play the next match against Afghanistan.

Sports • February 9, 05:15 PM • 32008 views

Time to Act, Unstoppable: adaptive gym for veterans and people with disabilities opened in Ivano-Frankivsk region

An adaptive gym for veterans and people with disabilities was opened in Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk region.

Business News • January 20, 10:36 AM • 69672 views

Svitolina wins and reaches the quarterfinals of the Australian Open: what's next?

Elina Svitolina defeated Veronika Kudermetova in the Australian Open round of 16 with a score of 6-4, 6-1. For the third time in her career, the Ukrainian tennis player has reached the quarterfinals of the tournament and will play the winner of the Keys-Rybakina match.

Sports • January 20, 02:48 AM • 32417 views

Ukrainian hockey players reach the semifinals of the 2025 Winter Universiade in Turin

Ukraine's student hockey team defeated the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. The decisive goal was scored in the 62nd minute of overtime, which brought the Ukrainians to the semifinals of the tournament.

Sports • January 19, 08:42 PM • 30036 views

An adaptive sports club for veterans and people with disabilities opened in Povorsk

An adaptive sports space for veterans and people with disabilities has been opened in Povorsk. The project was implemented with the support of the MHP Community Foundation and the Sports for All Foundation as part of the Time to Act, Unstoppable

Society • January 17, 02:59 PM • 33120 views

Adaptive club has been opened in Novoyavorivsk to provide training for military personnel, veterans and people with disabilities

An adaptive club has been opened in Novoyavorivsk to provide training for military personnel, veterans and people with disabilities.

Society • January 16, 09:19 AM • 32066 views

A large-scale first aid training project for Ukrainian coaches and athletes has been launched

A large-scale first aid training project for Ukrainian coaches and athletes has been launched.

Society • January 15, 11:48 AM • 28451 views

Ukraine and Germany discussed the development of student sports in Turin

A Ukrainian delegation headed by Minister Matviy Bidnyi held a meeting in Turin to discuss cooperation in the field of student sports. They discussed preparations for the 2025 Universiade and the development of sports infrastructure.

Sports • January 13, 12:59 AM • 30093 views

Ukraine's youth hockey team starts with a crushing victory over Estonia

At the start of the World Ice Hockey Championship in Division 1B, the Ukrainian national team defeated the tournament hosts with a score of 8:1. The Ukrainian national team will play its next match on January 12 against Poland.

Sports • January 11, 10:40 PM • 31255 views

Ukrainian biathlete twice raised the flag at the World Cup ceremony in Oberhof

Dmytro Pidruchnyi took 4th place in the sprint and 6th place in the pursuit at the World Cup. At both award ceremonies, the athletes displayed the Ukrainian flag.

Sports • January 11, 09:23 PM • 27951 views

Ministry of Youth and Sports has approved new criteria for the criticality of enterprises in the field of sports

The Ministry of Youth and Sports has approved new criteria for determining important sports enterprises during a special period. The new order No. 7742 replaced the previous document of February 2023.

Sports • January 6, 12:00 PM • 28824 views

Ukrainian luge representatives win historic award

The Ukrainian luge team won a bronze medal in the team relay at the World Cup in Sigulda. The team included six athletes who competed in single and double sleds.

Sports • January 5, 06:03 PM • 28681 views

Ukrainian wins the Junior World Cup in epee fencing

Anna Maksymenko won a gold medal at the World Fencing Cup in Udine. In the final, the Ukrainian defeated the top-ranked junior player Leahy Machulski of the United States with a score of 15:14.

Sports • January 5, 12:46 PM • 33290 views

Adaptive sports for veterans: space for rehabilitation and reintegration opened in Myronivka

Adaptive sports for veterans: a space for rehabilitation and reintegration opened in Myronivka.

Society • December 27, 02:09 PM • 16814 views

Two adaptive clubs for veterans and people with disabilities opened in Vinnytsia region

Two adaptive clubs for veterans and people with disabilities have been opened in Vinnytsia Oblast.

Business News • December 17, 10:06 AM • 22116 views

17-year-old Odesa resident wins bronze medal at international figure skating competition

Mark Kulish took third place at the Edusport Trophy competition in Romania with 143. 29 points. After the short program, the athlete was fourth, but thanks to his high score in the free skate, he moved up to third place.

Sports • December 15, 02:07 AM • 19973 views

Ukrainian athlete triumphs at the Junior World Cup in Spain

Anna Maksymenko won gold at the Junior World Cup in Burgos. In the final, the Ukrainian defeated Polish athlete Greta Gahali with a score of 15:7.

Sports • December 14, 09:12 PM • 17760 views

Ukrainian freediver sets a new world record at a depth of 84 meters

Kateryna Sadurska set a world record in freediving without fins, reaching a depth of 84 meters. The athlete also set a national record for Ukraine in monofin diving, reaching 107 meters.

Sports • December 4, 07:09 PM • 24285 views

Ukrainians win silver and bronze medals at the European Championships in Thai Boxing

Ukrainians won 6 silver and 3 bronze medals at the European Thai Boxing Championships in Pristina. The competition was attended by 223 athletes from 34 countries.

Sports • November 13, 11:02 AM • 18353 views

Time to act, Unstoppable: how adaptive sport accelerates the path of rehabilitation and reintegration for veterans and people with disabilities

The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation has allocated grants of up to UAH 400 thousand to create adaptive sports clubs in 13 regions of Ukraine. The project will help veterans and people with disabilities return to active life through sports.

Society • November 12, 03:00 PM • 16012 views

Ukrainian figure skaters win three medals at international tournament in Bulgaria

At the international competition in Sofia, Ukrainians won two silver medals in junior categories and a bronze in adult ice dancing. Overall, the athletes scored between 135 and 185 points in different disciplines.

Sports • November 10, 09:39 AM • 23031 views

Unacceptable violation: associations of a number of countries have been informed about attempts to reorganize curling in the TOT of Ukraine

The President of the All-Ukrainian Curling Federation appealed to the associations of 8 countries regarding Russia's attempts to include organizations from the TOT of Ukraine in its federation. The Norwegian association supported Ukraine by condemning Russia's actions.

Sports • October 16, 04:12 PM • 16454 views