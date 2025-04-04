Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine

The Ukrainian team took second place, winning 7 gold, 9 silver and 6 bronze medals at the European Championships in Finland. Lyudmila Danilina and Ruslana Muravska distinguished themselves the most.
The Ukrainian national rhythmic gymnastics team won gold and bronze at the Grand Prix stage in France. Taisiia Onofriichuk became the first, Polina Karika - the third in the all-around competition.
An adaptive club for veterans has opened in Derazhnia, with a gym for physical rehabilitation and psychological support. There is specialized equipment here so that veterans can train.
An adaptive club for veterans with exercise equipment and a recreation area has been opened in Baryshivka, Kyiv Oblast. The project was implemented with the support of government and charitable organizations as part of the Time to Act, Unstoppable competition.
Sofia Golichenko and Artem Darensky won silver medals at the World Junior Figure Skating Championships in Hungary. The Ukrainian pair scored 164.06 points, second only to the Georgian duo.
The Ukrainian fencing team won gold at the European Cadet Championships in Antalya, defeating Hungary 45:26. This is Ukraine's second gold medal at the tournament and its second consecutive victory at the continental championship.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has officially recognized military-technology sport as a non-Olympic sport in Ukraine. Competitions will be held in four areas using drones and robotic systems.
Ukraine's youth karate team won third place at the European Championships in Poland. The athletes won 4 gold, 3 silver and 6 bronze medals in different weight categories.
Ukraine's national team defeated Colombia 12-6 in the first wheelchair basketball match at the Invictus Games 2025 in Vancouver. The Ukrainians will play the next match against Afghanistan.
An adaptive gym for veterans and people with disabilities was opened in Kolomyia, Ivano-Frankivsk region.
Elina Svitolina defeated Veronika Kudermetova in the Australian Open round of 16 with a score of 6-4, 6-1. For the third time in her career, the Ukrainian tennis player has reached the quarterfinals of the tournament and will play the winner of the Keys-Rybakina match.
Ukraine's student hockey team defeated the Czech Republic in the quarterfinals. The decisive goal was scored in the 62nd minute of overtime, which brought the Ukrainians to the semifinals of the tournament.
An adaptive sports space for veterans and people with disabilities has been opened in Povorsk. The project was implemented with the support of the MHP Community Foundation and the Sports for All Foundation as part of the Time to Act, Unstoppable
An adaptive club has been opened in Novoyavorivsk to provide training for military personnel, veterans and people with disabilities.
A large-scale first aid training project for Ukrainian coaches and athletes has been launched.
A Ukrainian delegation headed by Minister Matviy Bidnyi held a meeting in Turin to discuss cooperation in the field of student sports. They discussed preparations for the 2025 Universiade and the development of sports infrastructure.
At the start of the World Ice Hockey Championship in Division 1B, the Ukrainian national team defeated the tournament hosts with a score of 8:1. The Ukrainian national team will play its next match on January 12 against Poland.
Dmytro Pidruchnyi took 4th place in the sprint and 6th place in the pursuit at the World Cup. At both award ceremonies, the athletes displayed the Ukrainian flag.
The Ministry of Youth and Sports has approved new criteria for determining important sports enterprises during a special period. The new order No. 7742 replaced the previous document of February 2023.
The Ukrainian luge team won a bronze medal in the team relay at the World Cup in Sigulda. The team included six athletes who competed in single and double sleds.
Anna Maksymenko won a gold medal at the World Fencing Cup in Udine. In the final, the Ukrainian defeated the top-ranked junior player Leahy Machulski of the United States with a score of 15:14.
Adaptive sports for veterans: a space for rehabilitation and reintegration opened in Myronivka.
Two adaptive clubs for veterans and people with disabilities have been opened in Vinnytsia Oblast.
Mark Kulish took third place at the Edusport Trophy competition in Romania with 143. 29 points. After the short program, the athlete was fourth, but thanks to his high score in the free skate, he moved up to third place.
Anna Maksymenko won gold at the Junior World Cup in Burgos. In the final, the Ukrainian defeated Polish athlete Greta Gahali with a score of 15:7.
Kateryna Sadurska set a world record in freediving without fins, reaching a depth of 84 meters. The athlete also set a national record for Ukraine in monofin diving, reaching 107 meters.
Ukrainians won 6 silver and 3 bronze medals at the European Thai Boxing Championships in Pristina. The competition was attended by 223 athletes from 34 countries.
The MHP-Hromada Charitable Foundation has allocated grants of up to UAH 400 thousand to create adaptive sports clubs in 13 regions of Ukraine. The project will help veterans and people with disabilities return to active life through sports.
At the international competition in Sofia, Ukrainians won two silver medals in junior categories and a bronze in adult ice dancing. Overall, the athletes scored between 135 and 185 points in different disciplines.
The President of the All-Ukrainian Curling Federation appealed to the associations of 8 countries regarding Russia's attempts to include organizations from the TOT of Ukraine in its federation. The Norwegian association supported Ukraine by condemning Russia's actions.