Ukrainian Mahuchikh won gold at the Diamond League stage in Xiamen

$41.690.00
47.420.00
ukenru
"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"
11:19 AM • 4062 views

"We hope for a result from all the things that were said": Zelenskyy called the meeting with Trump "good"

08:14 AM • 21594 views

The funeral of Pope Francis has begun in the Vatican

Exclusive
April 26, 04:00 AM • 50926 views

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster

April 25, 07:37 PM • 35118 views

Meetings may take place in the coming days that should bring silence closer to Ukraine - Zelensky

April 25, 07:10 PM • 39561 views

Delayed by at least three weeks: Trump says Ukraine has not signed a mineral agreement

Exclusive
April 25, 11:13 AM • 46574 views

Departure of Ukrainians abroad: sociologist talks about new trends

April 25, 10:48 AM • 50803 views

Ukraine has not received official signals from the US about their withdrawal from the peace process - Ministry of Foreign Affairs

April 25, 09:10 AM • 40801 views

Salaries will grow by 3-4% annually in 2025-2027 - NBU forecast

Exclusive
April 25, 07:40 AM • 40610 views

Blocking the ARMA reform threatens the receipt of funding from the EU: the MP placed responsibility on Duma

April 25, 05:56 AM • 98541 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Broadcast
Погода
+12°
6.4m/s
34%
751 mm
Popular news

The US has privately agreed to support a "coalition of the willing" - The Telegraph

April 26, 03:26 AM • 24681 views

U.S. State Department Appoints New Head of European Affairs

April 26, 04:22 AM • 18503 views

Trump and Zelenskyy met before Pope's funeral - Sky News

08:07 AM • 11661 views

Trump and Zelenskyy held a "very productive" meeting on the sidelines of the Pope's funeral - White House

08:58 AM • 31401 views

Funeral mass for the Pope has ended in the Vatican

10:25 AM • 8936 views
Publications

Day of the Chornobyl Tragedy: All About the Environmental Disaster
Exclusive

April 26, 04:00 AM • 50918 views

Funeral of Pope Francis: who will attend the ceremony and how the mass will be held

April 25, 10:30 AM • 68034 views

Seeing off 2025: how to commemorate the dead and what are the safety measures this year

April 25, 05:56 AM • 98538 views

“Trakhtibidokh”, forensics and analytics since 2018: a master class in reforming the pharmaceutical market from the National Academy of Legal Sciences of Ukraine

April 24, 11:00 AM • 149473 views

The Defeat of the 51st GRAU Arsenal: Which Other Weapons Depots Have Been Attacked in Russia

April 23, 02:18 PM • 312236 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Pope Francis

Joe Biden

Keir Starmer

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

Vatican City

Washington, D.C.

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 22798 views

Blake Lively appeared on the red carpet at the Time100 Gala in a dress by a Lebanese designer

April 25, 07:29 AM • 60025 views

Meghan Markle has revealed a new similarity between her children and Kate's children after being accused of copying George and Charlotte's wardrobe

April 24, 03:17 PM • 51948 views

Ben Affleck revealed why his children criticize his films, saying: "it's terrible!"

April 24, 02:13 PM • 57018 views

Jason Biggs took control of his health: in the fight against bad habits, the star of "American Pie" has changed a lot

April 24, 08:47 AM • 87525 views
Actual

Financial Times

Spotify

Facebook

Instagram

TikTok

Ukrainian Mahuchikh won gold at the Diamond League stage in Xiamen

Kyiv • UNN

 • 84 views

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh won her 20th victory at the Diamond League stages, winning gold in Xiamen with a result of 1.97 m. Yulia Levchenko became fourth with a personal record of the season.

Ukrainian Mahuchikh won gold at the Diamond League stage in Xiamen
diamondleagueathletics

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh won her 20th victory at the Diamond League stages, winning gold in Xiamen with a result of 1.97 m, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported on social networks on Saturday, writes UNN.

Yaroslava Mahuchikh's 20th victory at the Diamond League stages! The Ukrainian high jumper won gold at the first stage of the "Diamond League" season in Xiamen, China.

- reported the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Only our Olympic champion and world record holder managed to reach the height of 1.97 m, the ministry noted.

Australians Eleanor Patterson and Nicola Olyslagers finished the competition with a result of 1.94 m and won silver and bronze respectively.

Another Ukrainian, Yulia Levchenko, became fourth with a personal season record of 1.91 m.

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslav Maguchikh set a record at the European Championship09.03.25, 19:47 • 123829 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

Sports
Yaroslava Mahuchikh
Ministry of Youth and Sports of Ukraine
China
Brent
$66.98
Bitcoin
$94,232.20
S&P 500
$5,515.95
Tesla
$285.47
Газ TTF
$32.43
Золото
$3,316.56
Ethereum
$1,804.19