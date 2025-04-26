Ukrainian Mahuchikh won gold at the Diamond League stage in Xiamen

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh won her 20th victory at the Diamond League stages, winning gold in Xiamen with a result of 1.97 m, the Ministry of Youth and Sports reported on social networks on Saturday, writes UNN.

Only our Olympic champion and world record holder managed to reach the height of 1.97 m, the ministry noted.

Australians Eleanor Patterson and Nicola Olyslagers finished the competition with a result of 1.94 m and won silver and bronze respectively.

Another Ukrainian, Yulia Levchenko, became fourth with a personal season record of 1.91 m.

