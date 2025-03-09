Ukrainian athlete Yaroslav Maguchikh set a record at the European Championship
Kyiv • UNN
Yaroslav Maguchikh won her third consecutive gold medal at the European Indoor Championship in high jump. The Ukrainian athlete cleared a height of 1.99 m, ahead of her Serbian and Swedish rivals.
Yaroslava Mahuchikh with a result of 1.99 m became the winner of the European Championship in high jump. The Ukrainian won the "gold" at the Euro indoors for the third consecutive time.
Reports UNN citing the Athletics Federation of Ukraine.
Yaroslava Mahuchikh became champion for the third consecutive time, winning the final of the European Athletics Championship in high jump indoors (held in Apeldoorn, Netherlands).
The Ukrainian achieved victory with a result of 1.99 m. Yaroslava cleared the corresponding height on her second attempt.
Serbian representative Angelina Topić could not clear this height, - she took "silver". The bronze was won by Swedish athlete Engla Nilsson (1.92 m).
