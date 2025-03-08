World Cup stage in artistic gymnastics: Nazar Chepurnyi won "bronze"
Kyiv • UNN
Nazar Chepurnyi won a bronze medal in the floor exercise at the World Cup stage in artistic gymnastics in Baku. The Ukrainian received 13.633 points for his performance, earning his 10th medal at World Cup stages.
Ukrainian Nazar Chepurnyi became the bronze medalist of the World Cup stage in artistic gymnastics, reports UNN citing the NOC.
Details
The World Cup stage in artistic gymnastics is ongoing in Baku, Azerbaijan.
In the floor exercise, participant of the 2024 Olympic Games Nazar Chepurnyi climbed to the third step of the podium. For his performance, the Ukrainian received 13.633 points.
According to the NOC, this podium was Nazar's 10th at the World Cup stage level.
Tomorrow, March 9, Ukrainians will compete in the finals in vault and on pommel horse.