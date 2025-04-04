Yaroslava Mahuchikh

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky
06:51 PM • 11744 views

We have information that the US is close to taking measures towards a ceasefire - Zelensky

06:32 PM • 20478 views

Next week, lawyers will present Zelensky with the Ukrainian draft agreement with the USA

Exclusive
April 4, 01:24 PM • 59811 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
April 4, 01:12 PM • 205478 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 118179 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 384342 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305734 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 212971 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 243816 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 254901 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+14°
2m/s
53%
Popular news

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 53625 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 67643 views

Ceasefire has been violated several times - Rubio

April 4, 01:26 PM • 18396 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39407 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 123957 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 124712 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

April 4, 01:12 PM • 205445 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 384304 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 250883 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 305712 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Grand "Superman" trailer: franchise author showed the team of robot assistants of the hero

07:44 PM • 20 views

The Swedish Queen underwent surgery, all her scheduled meetings have been cancelled

05:58 PM • 11690 views

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 39959 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 68180 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 54145 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Persons

Yaroslava Mahuchikh

Ukrainian high jumper (born 2001)
News by theme

Yaroslava Mahuchikh won bronze at the world championship in high jump indoors

Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh became a bronze medalist of the 2025 World Indoor High Jump Championships. The athlete showed a result of 1 m 95 cm in Nanjing, China.

Sports • March 23, 08:01 AM • 38289 views

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslav Maguchikh set a record at the European Championship

Yaroslav Maguchikh won her third consecutive gold medal at the European Indoor Championship in high jump. The Ukrainian athlete cleared a height of 1.99 m, ahead of her Serbian and Swedish rivals.

Sports • March 9, 05:47 PM • 123800 views

She overcame a height of 2 meters: Maguchikh wins gold at track and field tournament in Slovakia

Jaroslawa Maguchikh won the Banskobystricka latka tournament with a score of 2. 01 meters. This is the first jump over 2 meters in the women's competition this season and the second consecutive victory for the Ukrainian on the world tour.

Sports • February 18, 08:59 PM • 33437 views

Maguchikh started the season with a victory at a tournament in Italy

Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh won the high jump competition in Udine with a score of 1. 94 meters. Hungary's Lilianna Batory took second place with a personal best of 1.91 meters.

Sports • February 7, 07:17 AM • 26427 views

Yaroslava Maguchikh won the title of the best track and Field Athlete of 2024 in the world

During the year, the athlete won Olympic gold, set a world record and won the European Championship.

Sports • December 1, 05:59 PM • 20482 views

Yaroslava Maguchikh won the title of the best athlete of the year in Europe

Yaroslava Maguchikh was recognized as the best athlete of the year in Europe. The athlete won Olympic gold, set a world record of 2.10 m and won the European Championships in 2024.

Sports • October 26, 08:02 PM • 31785 views

Almost 200 medals: Ukrainian veterans win at international competition Strong Spirit's Games

The Ukrainian veterans' team won 188 medals at the Strong Spirit's Games in Madrid. The Ukrainians competed with teams from the United States, Estonia, Ireland, and the Netherlands in 5 disciplines.

Sports • October 16, 05:16 PM • 18289 views

Ukrainian Yaroslava Maguchikh was nominated for the title of the world's best athlete of the year

Ukrainian Olympic champion Yaroslava Maguchikh is among the five nominees for the World Athlete of the Year according to World Athletics. The voting will last until October 20 on social media.

Sports • October 15, 04:56 PM • 18353 views

Maguchikh is among the three nominees for the title of the best athlete in Europe in 2024

Ukrainian Olympic champion Yaroslava Maguchikh is among the three nominees for the title of the best athlete in Europe in 2024. Her rivals are Femke Bohl from the Netherlands and Keeley Hodgkinson from the UK.

Sports • October 10, 08:11 AM • 10359 views

Yaroslava Maguchikh donates UAH 500 thousand for treatment of Azov soldiers

Olympic champion Yaroslava Maguchikh donated UAH 500 thousand for the treatment of wounded Azov soldiers. The funds will be used to help soldiers with severe neurotrauma through the Angels of Azov charity foundation.

War • August 15, 04:16 PM • 37808 views

Olympic champion Mahuchikh donated a million from her prize money to help animals

Olympic champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh donated 1 million UAH from her prize money to help animals. The funds were received by UAnimals and four animal shelters to provide them with medicine, food, and a warm place.

Society • August 15, 10:08 AM • 22457 views

"We were able to inspire everyone and show our will to win": Zelensky shared a video with Ukrainian Olympians

The President of Ukraine celebrated the success of the athletes at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Zelensky shared the video, calling the Olympians the pride of Ukraine and emphasizing their will to win.

Sports • August 12, 07:54 AM • 38294 views

The XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris are officially over: Ukraine has shown the best result in 12 years

At the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris, Ukrainian athletes won 12 awards: 3 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze medals. This is Ukraine's best result in terms of the number of gold medals over the past 12 years.

Sports • August 11, 10:23 PM • 27821 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 5

On August 5, the Ukrainians will compete in shooting, diving, athletics, gymnastics, wrestling and rowing. The day before, the team won 3 medals in track and field, ranking 17th in the medal standings.

Sports • August 5, 05:55 AM • 18981 views

Yaroslava Maguchikh wins gold medal at the 2024 Olympic Games in high jump

Ukrainian track and field athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh became the Olympic champion in the high jump at Paris 2024. She cleared a height of 2.02 meters on her third attempt, beating Australian Nicola Olislagers.

Sports • August 4, 07:25 PM • 105743 views

Iryna Gerashchenko wins bronze in high jump at the 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian athlete Iryna Gerashchenko won a bronze medal in the high jump at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. She cleared a height of 1.95 meters, tying for third place with Australia's Eleanor Patterson.

Sports • August 4, 07:06 PM • 24861 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 3

On August 3, Ukrainians will compete in benchrest shooting, cycling, swimming, fencing, gymnastics, rowing slalom, and track and field. Oleksandr Khyzhnyak guaranteed Ukraine the third medal of the 2024 Olympics.

Sports • August 3, 07:58 AM • 18955 views

Ukrainian Kohan reaches the hammer throw final at the 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian athlete Mykhailo Kokhan has qualified for the hammer throw final at the Olympic Games in Paris. In the qualification, he took second place in Group A with a throw of 77.42 meters.

Sports • August 2, 10:50 AM • 13660 views

Maguchikh and Gerashchenko qualify for the high jump at the 2024 Olympics

Ukrainian track and field athletes Yaroslava Maguchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko have successfully qualified for the women's high jump at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The two athletes cleared 1.95 m and qualified for the finals, which will take place on August 4.

Sports • August 2, 10:20 AM • 13336 views

Olympics 2024: schedule of Ukrainian athletes' performances on August 2

On August 2, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 7 disciplines at the Paris Games. August 1 Serhiy Kulish wins silver in shooting, Ukraine ranks 35th in the medal standings.

Sports • August 2, 05:36 AM • 22148 views