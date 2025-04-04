Ukrainian Yaroslava Mahuchikh became a bronze medalist of the 2025 World Indoor High Jump Championships. The athlete showed a result of 1 m 95 cm in Nanjing, China.
Yaroslav Maguchikh won her third consecutive gold medal at the European Indoor Championship in high jump. The Ukrainian athlete cleared a height of 1.99 m, ahead of her Serbian and Swedish rivals.
Jaroslawa Maguchikh won the Banskobystricka latka tournament with a score of 2. 01 meters. This is the first jump over 2 meters in the women's competition this season and the second consecutive victory for the Ukrainian on the world tour.
Ukrainian athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh won the high jump competition in Udine with a score of 1. 94 meters. Hungary's Lilianna Batory took second place with a personal best of 1.91 meters.
During the year, the athlete won Olympic gold, set a world record and won the European Championship.
Yaroslava Maguchikh was recognized as the best athlete of the year in Europe. The athlete won Olympic gold, set a world record of 2.10 m and won the European Championships in 2024.
The Ukrainian veterans' team won 188 medals at the Strong Spirit's Games in Madrid. The Ukrainians competed with teams from the United States, Estonia, Ireland, and the Netherlands in 5 disciplines.
Ukrainian Olympic champion Yaroslava Maguchikh is among the five nominees for the World Athlete of the Year according to World Athletics. The voting will last until October 20 on social media.
Ukrainian Olympic champion Yaroslava Maguchikh is among the three nominees for the title of the best athlete in Europe in 2024. Her rivals are Femke Bohl from the Netherlands and Keeley Hodgkinson from the UK.
Olympic champion Yaroslava Maguchikh donated UAH 500 thousand for the treatment of wounded Azov soldiers. The funds will be used to help soldiers with severe neurotrauma through the Angels of Azov charity foundation.
Olympic champion Yaroslava Mahuchikh donated 1 million UAH from her prize money to help animals. The funds were received by UAnimals and four animal shelters to provide them with medicine, food, and a warm place.
The President of Ukraine celebrated the success of the athletes at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. Zelensky shared the video, calling the Olympians the pride of Ukraine and emphasizing their will to win.
At the XXXIII Olympic Games in Paris, Ukrainian athletes won 12 awards: 3 gold, 5 silver and 4 bronze medals. This is Ukraine's best result in terms of the number of gold medals over the past 12 years.
On August 5, the Ukrainians will compete in shooting, diving, athletics, gymnastics, wrestling and rowing. The day before, the team won 3 medals in track and field, ranking 17th in the medal standings.
Ukrainian track and field athlete Yaroslava Maguchikh became the Olympic champion in the high jump at Paris 2024. She cleared a height of 2.02 meters on her third attempt, beating Australian Nicola Olislagers.
Ukrainian athlete Iryna Gerashchenko won a bronze medal in the high jump at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. She cleared a height of 1.95 meters, tying for third place with Australia's Eleanor Patterson.
On August 3, Ukrainians will compete in benchrest shooting, cycling, swimming, fencing, gymnastics, rowing slalom, and track and field. Oleksandr Khyzhnyak guaranteed Ukraine the third medal of the 2024 Olympics.
Ukrainian athlete Mykhailo Kokhan has qualified for the hammer throw final at the Olympic Games in Paris. In the qualification, he took second place in Group A with a throw of 77.42 meters.
Ukrainian track and field athletes Yaroslava Maguchikh and Iryna Gerashchenko have successfully qualified for the women's high jump at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The two athletes cleared 1.95 m and qualified for the finals, which will take place on August 4.
On August 2, Ukrainian athletes will compete in 7 disciplines at the Paris Games. August 1 Serhiy Kulish wins silver in shooting, Ukraine ranks 35th in the medal standings.