Zelenskyy honored outstanding figures in culture, sports, and science with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the state award "National Legend of Ukraine" to prominent Ukrainians who inspire and glorify the state worldwide. He announced this on his Telegram, writes UNN.

Ukraine is a country of incredible people. Smart, strong, talented. True legends. From different fields and generations. But they are united by the main thing: they inspire, glorify our state in the world, and create history today. It is a great honor for us to award such people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine." - he wrote.

Among those who received the award are: Serge Lifar, Anatoliy Kryvolap, Vasyl Zinkevych, James Temerty, Lyudmyla Monastyrska, Volodymyr Horbulin, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Andriy Semyankiv, Svyatoslav Vakarchuk.

And those whose names cannot be mentioned, but thanks to whom the "Spiderweb" operation became possible.

"Glory to everyone who creates the history of the state: cultural, sports, and most importantly - the history of our independence," the President added.

Zelenskyy awarded Colonel, commander of the 1st Azov NGU Corps, "Redis", with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, II degree