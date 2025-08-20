Zelenskyy honored outstanding figures in culture, sports, and science with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
03:55 PM • 11453 views
US imposed sanctions against International Criminal Court judges
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 41072 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 09:46 AM • 31799 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 55887 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
August 20, 08:14 AM • 227027 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
August 20, 06:54 AM • 77838 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
August 20, 06:49 AM • 73364 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 69141 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 226329 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 181484 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+19°
1.2m/s
61%
744mm
Popular news
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 17534 views
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 24877 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 15308 views
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 16812 views
Poland will not send its troops to Ukraine - Minister of Defense05:07 PM • 6944 views
Publications
As early as 2020, MPs warned about a legal conflict that has now deprived bank shareholders of access to justiceAugust 20, 12:11 PM • 25270 views
Farm Lobbyism Under the Guise of European Integration: The Dietary Supplement Market in Danger
Exclusive
August 20, 11:22 AM • 41066 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
August 20, 09:29 AM • 55882 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhotoAugust 20, 08:14 AM • 227021 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 226328 views
Actual people
Ruslan Kravchenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Gitanas Nausėda
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kupyansk
Europe
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Halle Berry celebrated her 59th birthday in Bora Bora and shared stunning bikini photos PhotoAugust 20, 12:51 PM • 17125 views
Valentino Appoints Riccardo Bellini as New CEOAugust 20, 12:45 PM • 15607 views
Star Wars star shared that he considered emigrating due to Trump's re-electionAugust 20, 11:47 AM • 17827 views
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" NameAugust 20, 09:18 AM • 48578 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global showAugust 20, 08:11 AM • 60371 views
Actual
Pistol
Cruise missile
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Diia (service)
Oil

Zelenskyy honored outstanding figures in culture, sports, and science with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1352 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy honored outstanding figures in culture, sports, and and science with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine". Among those awarded are Serge Lifar, Anatoliy Kryvolap, Vasyl Zinkevych, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, and others.

Zelenskyy honored outstanding figures in culture, sports, and science with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine"

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the state award "National Legend of Ukraine" to prominent Ukrainians who inspire and glorify the state worldwide. He announced this on his Telegram, writes UNN.

Ukraine is a country of incredible people. Smart, strong, talented. True legends. From different fields and generations. But they are united by the main thing: they inspire, glorify our state in the world, and create history today. It is a great honor for us to award such people with the state award "National Legend of Ukraine."

- he wrote.

Among those who received the award are: Serge Lifar, Anatoliy Kryvolap, Vasyl Zinkevych, James Temerty, Lyudmyla Monastyrska, Volodymyr Horbulin, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, Andriy Semyankiv, Svyatoslav Vakarchuk.

And those whose names cannot be mentioned, but thanks to whom the "Spiderweb" operation became possible.

"Glory to everyone who creates the history of the state: cultural, sports, and most importantly - the history of our independence," the President added.

Zelenskyy awarded Colonel, commander of the 1st Azov NGU Corps, "Redis", with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, II degree17.08.25, 15:48 • 5589 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyPolitics
Sviatoslav Vakarchuk
Telegram
Yaroslava Mahuchikh
National Guard of Ukraine
Bohdan Khmelnytsky
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine