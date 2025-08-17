Zelenskyy awarded Colonel, commander of the 1st Azov NGU Corps, "Redis", with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, II degree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", Denys Prokopenko ("Redis"), with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, II degree. This is reported by UNN with reference to the President's decree.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Colonel Denys Prokopenko ("Redis"), commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov", with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, II degree.

Also, ten servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine received the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, III degree. Among those awarded are: Ihor Benzeruk, Denys Bortsov, Stanislav Zobniev, Sviatoslav Kozak, Maksym Nechet, Bohdan Oliynyk, Vasyl Savytskyi, Volodymyr Striukov, Anton Khvostyk, and Bohdan Tsymbal.

In addition, several dozen soldiers of the National Guard, National Police, and State Border Guard Service were honored with state awards — Orders "For Courage" of all three degrees (most of them posthumously), as well as medals "For Military Service to Ukraine", "Defender of the Fatherland", and "For Saved Life".

