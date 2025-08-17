$41.450.00
In Oleksandriia, Kirovohrad region, a woman accidentally ran over her daughter
Exclusive
August 17, 07:17 AM • 20564 views
Turning Point Week: What Awaits All Zodiac Signs August 18–24
August 16, 12:47 PM • 106026 views
We have successes in extremely difficult areas near Dobropillia and Pokrovsk: Zelenskyy held a meeting of the Staff
Exclusive
August 16, 10:46 AM • 69859 views
Trump-Putin Summit in Alaska: What Has Changed for Ukraine
August 16, 09:52 AM • 71397 views
European leaders made a statement after talking with Zelenskyy and Trump about the Alaska summit: what they said about territories and security guarantees
August 16, 08:59 AM • 62519 views
Zelenskyy to arrive at the White House on Monday, then a possible meeting with Putin - Trump
August 16, 07:28 AM • 52124 views
Zelenskyy confirmed a lengthy conversation with Trump about the results of the summit with Putin: heading to Washington on Monday
August 15, 11:06 PM • 247021 views
We could not find full understanding, there is no agreement yet: Trump on negotiations with Putin
August 15, 08:15 PM • 213921 views
Britain to deploy troops to Ukraine within a week of ceasefire - The Telegraph
August 15, 08:08 PM • 168384 views
Alaska Talks: US Considers Sanctions Against Russian Oil Giants to End War
Zelenskyy awarded Colonel, commander of the 1st Azov NGU Corps, "Redis", with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, II degree

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1364 views

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Denys Prokopenko ("Redis") with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, II degree. Ten National Guard servicemen also received the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, III degree.

Zelenskyy awarded Colonel, commander of the 1st Azov NGU Corps, "Redis", with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, II degree

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard of Ukraine "Azov", Denys Prokopenko ("Redis"), with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, II degree. This is reported by UNN with reference to the President's decree.

Details

Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded Colonel Denys Prokopenko ("Redis"), commander of the 1st Corps of the National Guard "Azov", with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, II degree.

Also, ten servicemen of the National Guard of Ukraine received the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, III degree. Among those awarded are: Ihor Benzeruk, Denys Bortsov, Stanislav Zobniev, Sviatoslav Kozak, Maksym Nechet, Bohdan Oliynyk, Vasyl Savytskyi, Volodymyr Striukov, Anton Khvostyk, and Bohdan Tsymbal.

In addition, several dozen soldiers of the National Guard, National Police, and State Border Guard Service were honored with state awards — Orders "For Courage" of all three degrees (most of them posthumously), as well as medals "For Military Service to Ukraine", "Defender of the Fatherland", and "For Saved Life".

Combat medic "Mary" died at the front: details of her life and feat8/8/25, 11:39 AM • 16125 views

Alona Utkina

SocietyWar
National Police of Ukraine
National Guard of Ukraine
State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
Denys Prokopenko
Volodymyr Zelenskyy