Combat medic "Mary" died at the front: details of her life and feat

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2820 views

Junior sergeant "Mary", a combat medic of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, died on August 7, 2025, during an enemy drone attack. She was a historian, a scout, worked in a museum, and had a 15-year-old daughter.

Combat medic "Mary" died at the front: details of her life and feat

On August 7, on the front line, during a combat mission, junior sergeant, combat medic of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade with the call sign "Mary" was killed as a result of an enemy drone attack. She saved the lives of her comrades and remained true to her duty until the very end. The deceased is survived by her 15-year-old daughter.

This was reported on Facebook by Plast Chernihiv, writes UNN.

Details

According to Plast, the servicewoman was a native of Chernihiv region, she was born into a family of medics and graduated from the Faculty of History of the National University "Chernihiv Collegium" named after T. H. Shevchenko. She did not join the army immediately – she dedicated most of her life to culture, working at the Chernihiv Regional Art Museum named after Halahan.

For many years she was a senior research fellow, and later – the chief curator of the funds. In 2021, together with her daughter Yulia, she joined "Plast", where she became an active participant in the life of the Chernihiv stanitsa: a scribe, an educator, an organizer of camps for children affected by the war. Her Plast oath in October 2023 in Baturyn took place already when she was serving in the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

After the start of the full-scale war, during the offensive on Chernihiv region, "Mary" and her daughter moved to live in the museum – to protect cultural heritage from looting. From February 2023, she became a rifleman-sanitary in the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade. On the front line – a combat medic in the first assault battalion.

In January 2025, she received the Order "For Courage" from the President for lives saved on the front line and proven dedication in performing combat missions.

"Mary's" life ended on August 7, 2025. Together with two comrades, she died during an enemy drone attack. She went where it was most dangerous – to help.

Her parents and daughter Yulia remained.

Recall

Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, 684 Ukrainian soldiers from various components of the Security and Defense Forces have been awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine, of which 428 were awarded this title posthumously.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyWar
Chernihiv Oblast
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine