Ministry of Culture granted critical status to Vakarchuk's company, Underground Standup, and "1+1"

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications granted critical status for the economy to Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's "Supersymmetry" company, "Underground Standup," and the "1+1" TV channel. This status was also received by "Ukrainian Radio Group," "Kharkiv Book Factory "Globus," and other institutions.