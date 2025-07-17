Ministry of Culture granted critical status to Vakarchuk's company, Underground Standup, and "1+1" 17 July 2025

$41.810.01
48.520.28
ukenru
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
10:24 AM • 11426 views
Zelenskyy appointed Stefanishyna as Commissioner for Cooperation with the USA
08:49 AM • 38916 views
Rada appointed Svyrydenko as the new Prime Minister
July 17, 04:00 AM • 261878 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attack
July 16, 06:08 PM • 147910 views
The Verkhovna Rada explained what will happen to the Ministry of Unity
July 16, 05:16 PM • 152420 views
Shmyhal to become Minister of Defense, and Smetanin to head “Ukroboronprom” - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 16, 02:51 PM • 113523 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
July 16, 01:16 PM • 293693 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
July 16, 12:12 PM • 71002 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
July 16, 09:44 AM • 79505 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 91128 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+21°
1.7m/s
74%
745mm
Popular news
Ukrainian "Ruslan" completed modernization and departed for GermanyJuly 17, 02:17 AM • 82846 views
Today, the Rada will begin the government's "renewal." Who will get positions?July 17, 05:27 AM • 98000 views
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 179579 views
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 51429 views
Shooting at a training ground in Chernihiv region: cadet shot two instructors, he was detained09:17 AM • 32896 views
Publications
Modernized, but blocked: why the helicopter for the Air Force is still not in service05:55 AM • 180060 views
11th anniversary of the MH17 disaster: what is known about the Russian terrorist attackJuly 17, 04:00 AM • 261767 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitatedJuly 16, 01:16 PM • 293640 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideasJuly 16, 11:57 AM • 219442 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 370960 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Donald Trump
Denis Shmyhal
Mykhailo Fedorov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Germany
Wiesbaden
Cherkasy Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"I guess I'm done with this": Jennifer Lopez no longer believes in marriage after four divorces07:35 AM • 51852 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdogJuly 16, 09:55 AM • 183661 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 202571 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 141584 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 152136 views
Actual
Forbes
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
DJI Mavic
Financial Times

Ministry of Culture granted critical status to Vakarchuk's company, Underground Standup, and "1+1" 17 July 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2672 views

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications granted critical status for the economy to Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's "Supersymmetry" company, "Underground Standup," and the "1+1" TV channel. This status was also received by "Ukrainian Radio Group," "Kharkiv Book Factory "Globus," and other institutions.

Ministry of Culture granted critical status to Vakarchuk's company, Underground Standup, and "1+1"

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications has granted critical status to Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's Supersymmetry company, Underground Standup, and the 1+1 TV channel, reports UNN.

Details

According to the order, Supersymmetry LLC (the company representing the rights to all works of the Okean Elzy band, founded by Svyatoslav Vakarchuk), Underground Standup LLC (founded by comedian Svyatoslav Zagaykevych) are considered to meet the criteria specified in paragraph 2 of the Criteria and Procedure for determining enterprises, institutions, and organizations that are critically important for the functioning of the economy.

Also recognized as critically important are Ukrainian Radio Group LLC, SES Sirius Ukraine LLC, VISION 1+1 LLC, Kharkiv Book Factory Globus JSC, VISION 4 LLC (Bigudi channel), Bukovynska Khvylia LLC (radio station), Vedanta-Expert Consulting Firm LLC, PCA Group LLC, NF LLC, Digitals Solutions LLC, Bohdan and Varvara Khanenko National Museum of Arts, and Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Center State Enterprise.

The musical groups "Boombox" and "BezObmezhen" were recognized as critically important enterprises - Ministry of Culture3/18/25, 2:33 PM • 23591 view

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported that the Cabinet of Ministers improved the criteria for determining critically important enterprises for employee reservation.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyEconomyCulture
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9