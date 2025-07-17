Ministry of Culture granted critical status to Vakarchuk's company, Underground Standup, and "1+1" 17 July 2025

The Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications has granted critical status to Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's Supersymmetry company, Underground Standup, and the 1+1 TV channel, reports UNN.

Details

According to the order, Supersymmetry LLC (the company representing the rights to all works of the Okean Elzy band, founded by Svyatoslav Vakarchuk), Underground Standup LLC (founded by comedian Svyatoslav Zagaykevych) are considered to meet the criteria specified in paragraph 2 of the Criteria and Procedure for determining enterprises, institutions, and organizations that are critically important for the functioning of the economy.

Also recognized as critically important are Ukrainian Radio Group LLC, SES Sirius Ukraine LLC, VISION 1+1 LLC, Kharkiv Book Factory Globus JSC, VISION 4 LLC (Bigudi channel), Bukovynska Khvylia LLC (radio station), Vedanta-Expert Consulting Firm LLC, PCA Group LLC, NF LLC, Digitals Solutions LLC, Bohdan and Varvara Khanenko National Museum of Arts, and Oleksandr Dovzhenko National Center State Enterprise.

Addition

Earlier, UNN reported that the Cabinet of Ministers improved the criteria for determining critically important enterprises for employee reservation.