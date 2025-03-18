The musical groups "Boombox" and "BezObmezhen" were recognized as critically important enterprises - Ministry of Culture
The musical groups "Boombox" and "Bez Obmezhen" have received the status of critically important from the Ministry of Culture. Both groups meet the criteria important for the functioning of the economy.
Both bands meet the criteria specified in paragraph 2 of the "Criteria and Procedure for Determining Enterprises, Institutions and Organizations that are Critically Important for the Functioning of the Economy and the Population in a Special Period".
Currently, these are:
- absence of tax arrears to local and state budgets and a single contribution to social insurance;
- the amount of accrued average salary of insured employees for the last calendar month is not lower than the minimum salary in the country, multiplied by 2.5;
- the enterprise/organization is important for the branch of the national economy, the sphere of culture, strategic communications of Ukraine and conducts relevant activities;
- during the previous calendar year, they implemented at least 2 projects to create, represent, promote and sell national cultural and creative products in Ukraine and/or abroad (exhibitions, festivals, tours, concerts, other large-scale cultural and artistic events), while being registered on the territory of Ukraine no later than January 1, 2022.
To consider the limited liability company "Without Limits" as critical to the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihoods of the population in a special period, as well as critical to ensuring the needs of the Armed Forces, other military formations in a special period
This is stated in the order of the Ministry of Culture and Strategic Communications of March 11, 2025.
To consider the limited liability company "MUSIC FOR THE MASSES" as critical to the functioning of the economy and ensuring the livelihoods of the population in a special period, as well as critical to ensuring the needs of the Armed Forces, other military formations in a special period
