The Ministry of Culture granted critical status to NGOs "Wikimedia Ukraine", "Slidstvo.Info" and "Knyharnya Ye"

$42.180.02
49.230.00
ukenru
08:37 AM • 3330 views
IMF named additional conditions for a new program with Ukraine in addition to the 2026 Budget
Exclusive
07:29 AM • 12177 views
Heart attack, blood clots, and diabetes: why energy drinks are dangerous for teenagers
December 4, 08:25 PM • 26664 views
Defense Forces hit one of Russia's largest chemical enterprises - General Staff
December 4, 07:56 PM • 37628 views
The Ukrainian delegation will continue negotiations in the US today, the task is to get full information about what was said in Russia - ZelenskyyVideo
December 4, 04:56 PM • 34101 views
Four unknown drones followed the flight path of the plane carrying Zelensky as he headed to Ireland - Media
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 57063 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
December 4, 12:31 PM • 33354 views
Low-cost airlines plan return to Ukraine: FT learned when
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 55221 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
December 4, 12:01 PM • 24259 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are holding back the Russians in Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, preventing them from advancing - Syrskyi
Exclusive
December 4, 11:24 AM • 23441 views
A popular medicine from the German manufacturer Heel is returning to Ukrainian pharmacies
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+5°
3m/s
87%
756mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine on the verge of demographic collapse: population to shrink to 25 million by 2051 - ReutersDecember 5, 01:33 AM • 16830 views
"There is hope": Vance announces good news regarding the war in Ukraine in the coming weeksDecember 5, 02:35 AM • 20915 views
ISW: Putin changed his rhetoric on the war, but did not abandon his initial goalsDecember 5, 03:32 AM • 25250 views
Trump: The war in Ukraine will end, we are establishing peace around the worldDecember 5, 04:03 AM • 21018 views
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 17986 views
Publications
Magamedrasulov's release from custody does not mean acquittal: what the NABU detective is accused of and what could happen next06:30 AM • 17988 views
Revocation of Odrex's medical license is not the end yet: what the Ministry of Health must do to stop the “conveyor belt of tragedies”
Exclusive
December 4, 03:01 PM • 57064 views
"Black Friday" for Pyshnyi and ICU: political scientist on how Yermak's resignation destroyed their immunityDecember 4, 12:21 PM • 43597 views
Winter skincare: dermatologist's tips to protect your face from dryness and irritation
Exclusive
December 4, 12:12 PM • 55221 views
Case of Mi-8MT weapon systems: two helicopters returned to the army inoperablePhotoDecember 4, 06:30 AM • 60970 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Friedrich Merz
Ursula von der Leyen
Steve Witkoff
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Belgium
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump changed architects for White House ballroom06:50 AM • 9176 views
Pantone named the color of 2026: a shade of white chosen for the first timeVideoDecember 4, 02:10 PM • 19974 views
Parubiy, NABU, "labubu" and more: Google named the most popular queries of Ukrainians in 2025December 4, 08:53 AM • 33862 views
"For peace": Hegseth said he would host a dinner with Trump, Zelenskyy and Putin, with "Russian dressing" on the menuDecember 3, 09:06 AM • 34317 views
Oxford Dictionary named "rage bait" the word of 2025: what it meansDecember 1, 10:58 AM • 78819 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Film
Series
ChatGPT

The Ministry of Culture granted critical status to NGOs "Wikimedia Ukraine", "Slidstvo.Info" and "Knyharnya Ye"

Kyiv • UNN

 • 150 views

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has recognized a number of public organizations and societies as critically important for the functioning of the economy. Among them are NGO "Wikimedia Ukraine", NGO "Slidstvo.Info" and LLC "Knyharnya Ye".

The Ministry of Culture granted critical status to NGOs "Wikimedia Ukraine", "Slidstvo.Info" and "Knyharnya Ye"

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has granted a number of public organizations and societies the status of critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the vital activity of the population during a special period. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Culture.

Details

These public organizations and societies include:

  • NGO "Wikimedia Ukraine" (regional branch of the Wikimedia Foundation in Ukraine);
    • NGO "Slidstvo.Info" (independent Ukrainian agency for journalistic investigations);
      • LLC "Knyharnya "Ye" (bookstore chain).

        A similar status was granted to LLC "Novyi Druk", LLC "Content Management Group", the publishing house "IntroligaTOR" and PE "Modem".

        In addition, the previous status was confirmed for SE "Center for Information Space Protection of Ukraine", LLC "LIZKO", PJSC "Inter TV Channel", LLC "Information Service TV Studio", LLC "National Information Systems", LLC "Nashe Radio" and LLC "TRK "Media Market".

        Recall

        Earlier, the Ministry of Culture granted critically important status to the economy to Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's "Supersymmetry" company, "Underground Standup" and the "1+1" TV channel. This status was also received by "Ukrainian Radio Group", "Kharkiv Book Factory "Globus".

        The Ministry of Culture also confirmed the critically important status for the music bands "Bez Obmezhen" and "Boombox".

        Yevhen Ustimenko

        SocietyCulture
        Martial law
        War in Ukraine
        Sviatoslav Vakarchuk