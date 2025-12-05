The Ministry of Culture granted critical status to NGOs "Wikimedia Ukraine", "Slidstvo.Info" and "Knyharnya Ye"

The Ministry of Culture of Ukraine has granted a number of public organizations and societies the status of critically important for the functioning of the economy and ensuring the vital activity of the population during a special period. This was reported by UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Culture.

Details

These public organizations and societies include:

NGO "Wikimedia Ukraine" (regional branch of the Wikimedia Foundation in Ukraine);

NGO "Slidstvo.Info" (independent Ukrainian agency for journalistic investigations);

LLC "Knyharnya "Ye" (bookstore chain).

A similar status was granted to LLC "Novyi Druk", LLC "Content Management Group", the publishing house "IntroligaTOR" and PE "Modem".

In addition, the previous status was confirmed for SE "Center for Information Space Protection of Ukraine", LLC "LIZKO", PJSC "Inter TV Channel", LLC "Information Service TV Studio", LLC "National Information Systems", LLC "Nashe Radio" and LLC "TRK "Media Market".

Recall

Earlier, the Ministry of Culture granted critically important status to the economy to Svyatoslav Vakarchuk's "Supersymmetry" company, "Underground Standup" and the "1+1" TV channel. This status was also received by "Ukrainian Radio Group", "Kharkiv Book Factory "Globus".

The Ministry of Culture also confirmed the critically important status for the music bands "Bez Obmezhen" and "Boombox".