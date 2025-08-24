The President of Ukraine awarded 126 border guards, 61 of them posthumously

On Independence Day, the President of Ukraine honored the courage and self-sacrifice of Ukrainian soldiers by signing a decree on awarding 126 border guards. More than half of them - 61 servicemen - received posthumous awards. This is stated in the decree of the President of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The defenders were honored for their personal bravery and dedication in the struggle for the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Among the awards are the Orders "For Merit" of the III degree, Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the I degree, "For Courage" of the II and III degrees, as well as medals "For Military Service to Ukraine", "For Impeccable Service" of the II degree and "Defender of the Fatherland".

The list of awardees included servicemen of the State Border Guard Service, as well as representatives of the National Guard and the National Police, who are on the front line of the fight against Russian aggression.

The President emphasized that each award is not only a symbol of the state's gratitude, but also a testament to the fact that the heroism and dedication of Ukrainian soldiers will not be forgotten.

For personal courage shown in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people - states the President's decree.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the state award "National Legend of Ukraine" to prominent figures in culture, sports, and science. Among the awardees are Serge Lifar, Anatoliy Kryvolap, Vasyl Zinkevych, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, and others.

Zelenskyy awarded Colonel, commander of the 1st Azov NGU Corps, "Redis", with the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, II degree