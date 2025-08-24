$41.220.00
Independence is forged on the battlefield: Zelenskyy congratulated Ukrainians on the holiday
Ukraine's Independence Day: political scientist named main achievements for 2025
Solar of Ukraine 2025: Questions and Answers about the Year Ahead
Zelenskyy: we will not give our land to the occupier
Trump on the war in Ukraine: "Over the next two weeks, we will find out how everything turns out"
The pharmaceutical market is stuck in a legal vacuum: the government delays, and patients overpay
Aviation can become an economic driver: MP Venislavsky on the prospects of the industry after the adoption of Defence City
Five mysterious detective stories: what to watch this weekend
"Innovations saved Ukraine, now industry must follow" - Major General Grange on Armed Forces transformation, defence and security challenges and the future of aviation
Substandard glasses for the military for 25 million. The story of one crime
The President of Ukraine awarded 126 border guards, 61 of them posthumously

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

On Independence Day, the President of Ukraine honored 126 border guards for their courage, 61 of them posthumously. The awards include the Orders "For Merit", Bohdan Khmelnytsky, "For Courage" and medals.

The President of Ukraine awarded 126 border guards, 61 of them posthumously

On Independence Day, the President of Ukraine honored the courage and self-sacrifice of Ukrainian soldiers by signing a decree on awarding 126 border guards. More than half of them - 61 servicemen - received posthumous awards. This is stated in the decree of the President of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

The defenders were honored for their personal bravery and dedication in the struggle for the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine. Among the awards are the Orders "For Merit" of the III degree, Bohdan Khmelnytsky of the I degree, "For Courage" of the II and III degrees, as well as medals "For Military Service to Ukraine", "For Impeccable Service" of the II degree and "Defender of the Fatherland".

The list of awardees included servicemen of the State Border Guard Service, as well as representatives of the National Guard and the National Police, who are on the front line of the fight against Russian aggression.

The President emphasized that each award is not only a symbol of the state's gratitude, but also a testament to the fact that the heroism and dedication of Ukrainian soldiers will not be forgotten.

For personal courage shown in defending the state sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, selfless service to the Ukrainian people

- states the President's decree.

Addition

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy awarded the state award "National Legend of Ukraine" to prominent figures in culture, sports, and science. Among the awardees are Serge Lifar, Anatoliy Kryvolap, Vasyl Zinkevych, Yaroslava Mahuchikh, and others.

Stepan Haftko

