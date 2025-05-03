High jumper Mahuchikh extended her winning streak: won tenth consecutive gold

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh continued her winning streak at the Diamond League stages, winning her tenth consecutive gold. Ukrainian Yulia Levchenko took fourth place with the best result of the season. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, reports UNN.

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh continued her winning streak at the Diamond League stages. At the second stage of the largest commercial athletics tournament in Shanghai, China, the athlete won her tenth consecutive gold and 21st overall. - the statement reads.

Yaroslava won with a result of 2.00 m, silver and bronze went to Australians Nicola Olyslagers (1.98 m) and Eleanor Patterson (1.95 m). Another Ukrainian, Yulia Levchenko, took fourth place with the best result of the season, 1.92 m.

