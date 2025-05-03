High jumper Mahuchikh extended her winning streak: won tenth consecutive gold

$41.590.00
47.080.00
ukenru
Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky
09:33 AM • 11981 views

Ukraine hopes to host national security advisors from the US, Britain, France and Germany - Zelensky

Exclusive
May 3, 06:30 AM • 27050 views

Stroke in children: doctor explains how often it occurs and whether it is possible to fully recover after it

May 3, 06:01 AM • 37136 views

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 2, 06:22 PM • 35734 views

Zelenskyy ordered to speed up the creation of Ukrainian ballistics

May 2, 06:05 PM • 56312 views

The Cabinet of Ministers has registered in the Rada a draft law necessary for the implementation of the mineral agreement with the USA: what it envisages

May 2, 05:00 PM • 54937 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
May 2, 11:48 AM • 52732 views

Compensation for destroyed or damaged housing: who is eligible, what documents are required, and how to receive payment

Exclusive
May 2, 10:55 AM • 70359 views

Smuggling in the electronics market: expert explained why the key problem is in logistics

Exclusive
May 2, 10:48 AM • 91677 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources

May 2, 08:28 AM • 46438 views

MP announced the date of ratification of the Ukraine-US minerals deal

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Погода
+21°
3.2m/s
52%
744 mm
Popular news

Trump showed himself in the image of the Pope

May 3, 05:43 AM • 9336 views

Ukrainian soldiers will participate in the parade in Great Britain on May 5

May 3, 06:03 AM • 16895 views

Cardinal predicts short conclave to elect Pope

May 3, 06:22 AM • 13733 views

Drone attack in Novorossiysk: port hit, grain terminal tanks damaged

May 3, 08:48 AM • 5852 views

Vučić fell ill, Fico cancels visits before promised trip to Moscow on May 9

10:13 AM • 12864 views
Publications

International Drone Day: How Ukraine is changing the course of the war with drones

May 3, 06:01 AM • 37136 views

May 3 - International Confectioner's Day: the most delicious records of Ukraine and the world

May 3, 04:30 AM • 27777 views

There are statements, but there is no trust. Why business does not participate in ARMA tenders, despite Duma's memorandums

May 2, 02:35 PM • 61363 views

Plant varieties from Ukrainian scientists are gaining recognition in the EU: new opportunities for agricultural exports

May 2, 02:18 PM • 70193 views

When the land no longer feeds: what awaits state agricultural enterprises after the alienation of resources
Exclusive

May 2, 10:48 AM • 91677 views
Advertisement
Продаж Lexus LC 2019
Actual people

Denis Shmyhal

Oleksandr Syrskyi

Donald Trump

Mikhail Fedorov

Pope Francis

Actual places

Ukraine

Kyiv

United States

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Jennifer Lopez's Style Evolution at the Met Gala: From Debut to Stunning Looks

May 2, 06:47 PM • 25706 views

Five mini-series that are impossible to tear yourself away from: what to watch on the weekend

May 2, 05:00 PM • 54935 views

Kensington Palace Shared a New Portrait of Princess Charlotte for Her 9th Birthday

May 2, 02:45 PM • 26556 views

GTA VI Release Delayed to May 2026

May 2, 01:46 PM • 30088 views

Jeremy Renner says he was offered half his salary for 'Hawkeye' season two

May 2, 12:04 PM • 29522 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

Telegram

9K720 Iskander

Rockwell B-1 Lancer

High jumper Mahuchikh extended her winning streak: won tenth consecutive gold

Kyiv • UNN

 • 724 views

Yaroslava Mahuchikh won her tenth consecutive victory at the Diamond League stage in Shanghai, taking a height of 2.00 m. Yulia Levchenko finished fourth with the best result of the season.

High jumper Mahuchikh extended her winning streak: won tenth consecutive gold

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh continued her winning streak at the Diamond League stages, winning her tenth consecutive gold. Ukrainian Yulia Levchenko took fourth place with the best result of the season. This is reported by the Ministry of Youth and Sports, reports UNN.

Ukrainian high jumper Yaroslava Mahuchikh continued her winning streak at the Diamond League stages. At the second stage of the largest commercial athletics tournament in Shanghai, China, the athlete won her tenth consecutive gold and 21st overall.

- the statement reads.

Yaroslava won with a result of 2.00 m, silver and bronze went to Australians Nicola Olyslagers (1.98 m) and Eleanor Patterson (1.95 m). Another Ukrainian, Yulia Levchenko, took fourth place with the best result of the season, 1.92 m.

We will remind

Ukrainian athletes Mark Hrytsenko and Oleksiy Sereda won the first medals for Ukraine at the Super Final of the Diving World Cup.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Sports
Yaroslava Mahuchikh
Ukraine
Brent
$61.56
Bitcoin
$96,334.00
S&P 500
$5,687.46
Tesla
$290.87
Газ TTF
$33.08
Золото
$3,241.25
Ethereum
$1,835.21