Three European Athletics finalists have been selected. Among them is Ukrainian athlete and Olympic champion Yaroslava Maguchikh. Athletes from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands are currently the Ukrainian's rivals.

Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

Olympic athletics champion Yaroslava Maguchikh is among the three nominees for the title of the best athlete in Europe in 2024. European Athletics recently announced the names of the best athletes in Europe. In addition to Maguchikh, the following athletes are nominated for the title of the best athlete:

Femke Bol, representative of the Netherlands (three-time medalist of the 2024 Olympics, twice European champion);

Keeley Hodgkinson, representative of Great Britain (Paris 2024 Olympic champion in the 800 meters).

The winner will be announced on October 26. On that day, the Golden Tracks ceremony will take place in Skopje, North Macedonia.

