Maguchikh is among the three nominees for the title of the best athlete in Europe in 2024

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
11:19 PM • 37146 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
08:24 PM • 100375 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 162214 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 135272 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 141586 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 138320 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 179835 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 111988 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 170840 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104702 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140009 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139761 views
US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

US seeks to end the war, not send more weapons - Trump

February 28, 05:55 PM • 87248 views
Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

Trump argues with Zelensky: why there was a misunderstanding

February 28, 06:08 PM • 107521 views
Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

Trump after a dispute with Zelensky: “He can come back when he is ready for peace”

February 28, 06:35 PM • 109658 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 162220 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 179837 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 170841 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 198265 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 187289 views
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 139761 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 140009 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 145687 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 137166 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 154123 views
Maguchikh is among the three nominees for the title of the best athlete in Europe in 2024

Maguchikh is among the three nominees for the title of the best athlete in Europe in 2024

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 10284 views

Ukrainian Olympic champion Yaroslava Maguchikh is among the three nominees for the title of the best athlete in Europe in 2024. Her rivals are Femke Bohl from the Netherlands and Keeley Hodgkinson from the UK.

Three European Athletics finalists have been selected. Among them is Ukrainian athlete and Olympic champion Yaroslava Maguchikh. Athletes from the United Kingdom and the Netherlands are currently the Ukrainian's rivals.

Writes UNN with reference to the press service of the Ministry of Youth and Sports.

 Olympic athletics champion  Yaroslava Maguchikh is among the three nominees for the title of the best athlete in Europe in 2024. European Athletics recently announced the names of the best athletes in Europe. In addition to Maguchikh, the following athletes are nominated for the title of the best athlete:

Femke Bol, representative of the Netherlands (three-time medalist of the 2024 Olympics, twice European champion);

Keeley Hodgkinson, representative of Great Britain (Paris 2024 Olympic champion in the 800 meters).

The winner will be announced on October 26. On that day, the Golden Tracks ceremony will take place in Skopje, North Macedonia.

Recall

Yaroslava Maguchikh donated 500 thousand hryvnias for the treatment of Azov soldiers.

Olympic champion Mahuchikh donated a million from her prize money to help animals15.08.24, 13:08 • 22225 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

SportsOlympics
yaroslava-mahuchikhYaroslava Mahuchikh
north-macedoniaNorth Macedonia
united-kingdomUnited Kingdom
netherlandsNetherlands
ukraineUkraine

