Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet

Omelet is a popular breakfast (and not only breakfast) in many countries around the world. It is easy to prepare and, most importantly, there is always room for imagination during cooking. And today, UNN will tell you about five ways to cook an omelet that is truly delicious and hearty.

Classic French Omelet

Ingredients

2–3 eggs;

1 tbsp. butter;

salt, pepper.

Preparation

Whisk eggs with a fork until smooth. Heat a pan with butter over medium heat. Pour in the eggs, fry, stirring gently. As soon as the omelet begins to set, roll it up or fold it in half.

The peculiarity of this omelet is that it is soft, without a crust, and delicate. This is how it is prepared in France.

For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world

Omelet with vegetables

Ingredients

2 eggs;

broccoli, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, zucchini;

salt, herbs;

oil for frying.

Preparation

Lightly fry or sauté vegetables in a pan. Pour in beaten eggs. Cook covered over low heat for 5–6 minutes.

We recommend adding a little grated cheese on top - it will be even heartier.

Omelet with cheese

Ingredients

2 eggs;

50 g cheese (hard, feta or mozzarella);

a pinch of dried garlic or paprika;

oil.

Preparation

Fry the eggs, add grated cheese on top. Melt under the lid - serve as an open omelet or fold in half.

If you add ham to this omelet, it will be a wonderful solution for those who like to eat more satisfyingly.

Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste

Green omelet with herbs

Ingredients

2 eggs;

dill, parsley, spinach, basil;

a spoon of milk (optional).

Preparation

Chop the greens, add to the eggs;

Whisk, salt;

Fry in a dry pan or with a small amount of oil.

Such an omelet cleanses the body well, is easily digested, and is rich in iron.

Omelet with mushrooms

Ingredients

eggs (2–3 pcs);

100 g champignons or other mushrooms;

onion, oil;

salt, pepper.

Preparation

Fry mushrooms and onions until golden brown;

Add beaten eggs;

Cook over medium heat until done.

A good solution can also be this combination: pairing with a rye bread toast or a salad.

How not to miss the corn season: top 5 incredibly delicious recipes