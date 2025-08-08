$41.460.15
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 23016 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 19203 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 17750 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 30132 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 18973 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
06:06 AM • 42661 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
August 8, 04:04 AM • 48813 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 28561 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 96438 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines list
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet

Kyiv • UNN

 • 136 views

Discover five ways to cook an omelet: classic French, with vegetables, cheese, herbs, and mushrooms. Each recipe offers unique ingredients and techniques for a perfect breakfast.

Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omelet

Omelet is a popular breakfast (and not only breakfast) in many countries around the world. It is easy to prepare and, most importantly, there is always room for imagination during cooking. And today, UNN will tell you about five ways to cook an omelet that is truly delicious and hearty.

Classic French Omelet

Ingredients

  • 2–3 eggs;
    • 1 tbsp. butter;
      • salt, pepper.

        Preparation

        1. Whisk eggs with a fork until smooth.
          1. Heat a pan with butter over medium heat.
            1. Pour in the eggs, fry, stirring gently.
              1. As soon as the omelet begins to set, roll it up or fold it in half.

                The peculiarity of this omelet is that it is soft, without a crust, and delicate. This is how it is prepared in France.

                For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the world07.08.25, 14:02 • 134352 views

                Omelet with vegetables

                Ingredients

                • 2 eggs;
                  • broccoli, bell pepper, cherry tomatoes, zucchini;
                    • salt, herbs;
                      • oil for frying.

                        Preparation

                        1. Lightly fry or sauté vegetables in a pan.
                          1. Pour in beaten eggs.
                            1. Cook covered over low heat for 5–6 minutes.

                              We recommend adding a little grated cheese on top - it will be even heartier.

                              Omelet with cheese

                              Ingredients

                              • 2 eggs;
                                • 50 g cheese (hard, feta or mozzarella);
                                  • a pinch of dried garlic or paprika;
                                    • oil.

                                      Preparation

                                      1. Fry the eggs, add grated cheese on top.
                                        1. Melt under the lid - serve as an open omelet or fold in half.

                                          If you add ham to this omelet, it will be a wonderful solution for those who like to eat more satisfyingly.

                                          Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste06.08.25, 15:01 • 58640 views

                                          Green omelet with herbs

                                          Ingredients

                                          • 2 eggs;
                                            • dill, parsley, spinach, basil;
                                              • a spoon of milk (optional).

                                                Preparation

                                                • Chop the greens, add to the eggs;
                                                  • Whisk, salt;
                                                    • Fry in a dry pan or with a small amount of oil.

                                                      Such an omelet cleanses the body well, is easily digested, and is rich in iron.

                                                      Omelet with mushrooms

                                                      Ingredients

                                                      • eggs (2–3 pcs);
                                                        • 100 g champignons or other mushrooms;
                                                          • onion, oil;
                                                            • salt, pepper.

                                                              Preparation

                                                              • Fry mushrooms and onions until golden brown;
                                                                • Add beaten eggs;
                                                                  • Cook over medium heat until done.

                                                                    A good solution can also be this combination: pairing with a rye bread toast or a salad.

                                                                    How not to miss the corn season: top 5 incredibly delicious recipes30.07.25, 16:34 • 6132 views

                                                                    Pavlo Zinchenko

                                                                    Life hackCulinary
                                                                    France