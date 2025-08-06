$41.680.11
Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste

Kyiv • UNN

 • 12940 views

Five pasta recipes are presented: macaroni and cheese, pasta with chicken fillet, pasta bake, spaghetti primavera, and penne arrabiata. Ingredients and step-by-step cooking process for each dish are described.

Italian cuisine at home: five pasta recipes for every taste

It's hard to resist the desire to taste exquisite Italian cuisine. And if such a desire arises, UNN will gladly share wonderful spaghetti recipes with you.

Pasta with cheese

Ingredients

· Pasta — 300 g.

· Cheese — 100 g.

· Sour cream — 50 g.

· Tomato paste — 50 g.

· Butter — 30 g.

· Salt and ground black pepper to taste.

Preparation

1. Boil pasta, add butter. Add sour cream and half of the grated cheese to the tomato paste, mix well. Transfer the sour cream and tomato sauce with cheese to a frying pan and stir continuously for 5 minutes over medium heat.

2. Pour the hot pasta with the sauce. When serving, sprinkle the pasta in tomato-sour cream sauce with grated cheese.

Pasta with chicken fillet

Ingredients

· Short pasta (shell pasta, bow ties, horns, spirals, etc.) — 400 g.

· Chicken fillet — 500 g.

· Onion — 1-2 pcs.

· Sour cream (or cream) — 250 g.

· Salt, pepper, Provence herbs to taste.

Preparation

1. Wash and dry the chicken fillet, then cut into pieces. Peel, wash and finely dice the onion. Place the fillet and onion in a frying pan with oil. Fry, stirring, over medium heat until cooked (about 20 minutes).

2. Salt, pepper, add spices. Mix. Add sour cream (or cream). Mix. Cover. Bring to a boil and remove from heat. Leave covered for another 5-10 minutes. Pour water into a pot, bring to a boil, salt the water.

3. Bring to a boil, stir. Cook over medium heat until done according to the instructions on the pasta package.

Roast with pasta

Roast with pasta

Pasta (preferably horns made from durum wheat) — 400 g.

· Pork — 500 g.

· Vegetable oil (or fat) — 100 g.

· Onion — 3-4 pcs.

· Carrots — 2-3 pcs.

· Potatoes — 300 g

· Tomato paste — 5-6 tbsp (to taste) or tomatoes — 300 g.

· Salt, spice mix to taste.

For serving:

· Green onion — 0.5 bunch.

· Cilantro (or dill) — 0.5 bunch.

Preparation:

1. Boil 2.5 liters of water, salt (1 tbsp). Submerge pasta in boiling salted water. Cook pasta according to package instructions. Drain cooked pasta in a colander, rinse two or three times with cold water. Cut meat into pieces.2

2. Peel, wash and cut the onion into half-rings or rings. Heat oil or fat in a pot or cauldron. Fry the onion and meat over medium heat, stirring occasionally, for 7-10 minutes.

3. Add tomatoes or tomato paste, cover and simmer over low heat for 20-30 minutes. Peel, wash and cut carrots into strips. Peel, wash and cut potatoes into sticks.

4. Add carrots and potatoes to the meat in tomato sauce. After that, pour in a little water (about 100 ml), salt (about 1 tbsp), sprinkle with spices, mix and cover. Simmer pork with potatoes and carrots over low heat for about 15 minutes.

5. Add boiled pasta to the meat with vegetables and stir several times. Cook the roast with pasta for another 5-10 minutes.

Spaghetti Primavera

Spaghetti Primavera

Ingredients

· Pasta, 500 g

· Broccoli, 350 g

· Carrots, 2-3 pcs, cut into strips

· Young green peas, 150-200 g

· Sweet pepper, 1 pc

· Cherry tomatoes - 10-15 pcs

· Garlic, 4-5 pcs

· Ground pepper, 1-2 tbsp.

· Salt

· Parmesan cheese

Preparation

1. Heat olive oil in a pan, add finely chopped garlic and hold for about 20-30 seconds over low heat. Remove from heat when the garlic just begins to change color.

2. Add cherry tomatoes and pepper. Cook pasta until al dente. In the last two to three minutes of cooking, add vegetables to the pasta.

3. Drain water from pasta and vegetables. When serving, sprinkle pasta with Parmesan.

Penne Arrabbiata

Ingredients

· Italian pasta, 300 g

· Garlic, 1 clove

· Canned tomatoes in their own juice, 400 g

· Crushed red dried hot pepper (peperoncino)

· Parsley or basil

· Olive oil

How to cook:

1. Heat olive oil in a large pan, add chopped garlic clove and peperoncino. Reduce heat and cook until garlic is a characteristic golden color.

2. Chop tomatoes and place them in the pan along with their juice. Boil spaghetti until al dente.

3. Mix them with the prepared sauce in the pan and tomatoes.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Pavlo Zinchenko

