Open banking and the return of full RRO penalties: what will change for Ukrainians from August 1Photo
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruitsPhoto06:16 AM • 1156 views
What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruits

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1188 views

We present five easy-to-prepare recipes for dishes made from seasonal vegetables and fruits. These include zucchini fritters, baked eggplants, peach pie, baked corn, and cold soup.

What to cook in August: 5 seasonal recipes with fresh vegetables and fruits

August is a golden time for culinary experiments with seasonal products. Markets are full of juicy zucchini, corn, berries, and fruits. UNN has collected five delicious and easy-to-prepare recipes using what is currently at the peak of the season.

Zucchini pancakes with herbs and feta

Ingredients (for 2–3 servings):

  • zucchini - 2 medium (approximately 500 g);
    • feta cheese - 100 g;
      • eggs - 2 pcs;
        • wheat flour - 3–4 tbsp. (as needed);
          • garlic - 1–2 cloves;
            • greens (parsley, dill, green onion);
              • salt, ground black pepper;
                • oil for frying.

                  Preparation: Grate the zucchini on a large grater, salt (1/2 tsp.) and leave for 10–15 minutes to release liquid. Squeeze the zucchini mass through cheesecloth or by hand so that the dough is not watery. Add herbs and grated cheese to the zucchini. Add eggs, pressed garlic, and pepper to the mixture. Add 3–4 tbsp. of flour — the dough should be thick, but not "stony," and mix thoroughly. Place the pancakes with a spoon on a preheated pan. Fry over medium heat for 2–3 minutes on each side until golden brown.

                  It is best served hot with sour cream, yogurt sauce, or plain. You can add a little lemon juice or serve with a mixed salad.

                  Baked eggplants with garlic yogurt

                  Baked eggplants with garlic yogurt

                  Ingredients (for 2 servings):

                  • eggplants - 2 pcs. (medium size);
                    • natural yogurt without additives - 150–200 ml;
                      • garlic - 1–2 cloves (to taste);
                        • olive or other vegetable oil - 1–2 tbsp.;
                          • salt, pepper;
                            • fresh mint or dill.

                              Preparation: Wash and dry the eggplants, cut them lengthwise in half. Make shallow cuts on the pulp in the form of a mesh (without cutting through the skin) — this will help them cook better and absorb oil. Grease the eggplants with oil (using a brush or spoon), lightly salt. Place the eggplants cut-side up on a baking sheet lined with parchment. Bake in a preheated oven at 180–200°C for 20–25 minutes. If desired, you can turn on the grill mode for 2–3 minutes at the end for a light browning.

                              In a bowl, mix natural yogurt, chopped garlic, and herbs. Add a pinch of salt, and if desired, a few drops of lemon juice or olive oil. Mix and refrigerate for 5–10 minutes to infuse. Serve warm, generously drizzled with yogurt and garlic sauce. Garnish with mint leaves or dill.

                              Peach and Lavender Pie

                              Peach and Lavender Pie

                              Ingredients:

                              • butter – 120 g;
                                • sugar – 100 g;
                                  • 2 eggs;
                                    • vanilla sugar – 1 tsp.;
                                      • baking powder – 1 tsp;
                                        • milk – 100 ml;
                                          • flour – 180 g;
                                            • 3-4 ripe peaches.

                                              Preparation: Preheat the oven to 180 degrees and let it warm up well. In a bowl, combine 120 grams of soft butter with 100 grams of sugar, beating with a mixer until a fluffy, creamy consistency. Add 2 eggs, continuing to beat, then add 1 teaspoon of vanilla sugar. Separately sift 180 grams of wheat flour together with 1 teaspoon of baking powder, gradually add this mixture to the butter base and add 100 ml of milk. The dough should be tender, not too thick, but not liquid either.

                                              Grease a 22–24 cm diameter pan with butter and line with parchment paper. Pour the dough into the pan and spread evenly. Peel 3–4 ripe peaches, slice them, and arrange them on top of the dough, pressing them into the mixture. Sprinkle with 1 tablespoon of sugar and approximately half a teaspoon of dried edible lavender flowers. You only need a little lavender so that it doesn't overpower the peach flavor, but only subtly complements it.

                                              Bake the pie for about 35–45 minutes. Serve warm or completely cooled, optionally dusted with powdered sugar or topped with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

                                              Corn baked with Parmesan and garlic butter

                                              Corn baked with Parmesan and garlic butter

                                              Ingredients (for 2 servings):

                                              • 2 ears of young corn;
                                                • 2 tbsp. butter;
                                                  • 1–2 cloves of garlic;
                                                    • 2 tbsp. grated Parmesan;
                                                      • salt, pepper - to taste, a pinch of paprika or chili (optional);
                                                        • fresh parsley or basil for serving.

                                                          Preparation: Clean the corn from leaves and fibers, boil in salted water for 5–7 minutes until half-cooked. In a small frying pan, melt the butter, add chopped garlic, fry briefly until fragrant (do not overcook). Transfer the corn to a baking dish. Drizzle with garlic butter, sprinkle with grated Parmesan, salt, pepper, and paprika. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for about 10–15 minutes until golden brown. Serve hot, sprinkled with fresh herbs. This is a great appetizer or side dish for grilled meat.

                                                          Cold soup with cucumbers, kefir and herbs

                                                          Ingredients (for 2–3 servings):

                                                          • 2 large fresh cucumbers;
                                                            • 400 ml kefir (1–2.5% fat);
                                                              • 1 clove of garlic;
                                                                • 2 tbsp. finely chopped dill;
                                                                  • 2 tbsp. chopped green onion;
                                                                    • 1 tbsp. lemon juice;
                                                                      • salt, black pepper - to taste;
                                                                        • boiled egg, radish or croutons - for serving.

                                                                          Preparation: Grate the cucumbers or chop them in a blender. Add kefir, finely grated garlic, herbs, and lemon juice to the cucumbers. Salt and pepper to taste. Mix everything until smooth, cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes. Before serving, you can add halves of a boiled egg, radish rings, or croutons.

                                                                          How not to miss the corn season: top 5 incredibly delicious recipes30.07.25, 16:34 • 4546 views

                                                                          Alona Utkina

                                                                          Life hackPublicationsCulinary