Snacks for a quick picnic bite: top simple recipes

$41.720.00
49.180.00
ukenru
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 2697 views
The issue of Ukraine and Putin's absence: The BRICS Summit will take place in Brazil on July 6-7
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 76447 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 144511 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:00 PM • 77085 views
KCSA named the most congested intersections on the capital's roads
July 4, 10:29 AM • 88256 views
Zelenskyy announced another exchange: most had been in Russian captivity since 2022
Exclusive
July 4, 05:57 AM • 114216 views
Can you drink ice water in extreme heat: doctor explains
July 3, 11:41 PM • 189952 views
US did not stop military aid to Ukraine - Trump
Exclusive
July 3, 02:02 PM • 196189 views
In the first half of 2025, more buildings were damaged in Kyiv than in the entire year of 2024
Exclusive
July 3, 09:27 AM • 171638 views
Traffic flow in Kyiv: KMDA responded when the chances of getting into traffic jams are higher
July 3, 08:45 AM • 168565 views
Ukrainian Air Defense: How many air defense systems does Ukraine have, and how many are needed for complete security?
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3m/s
28%
752mm
Popular news
Dnipropetrovsk region under attack: 4 injured, houses destroyedJuly 5, 05:04 AM • 5228 views
Kherson region: Russia attacked dozens of settlements, damaging houses, gas pipelineJuly 5, 05:41 AM • 9064 views
Court once again did not allow the NABU detective to close the case regarding Shabunin's organization of fictitious secondments to the NAPC - veteranJuly 5, 06:29 AM • 8085 views
Kyiv region suffered a night attack by Russian drones: what is knownJuly 5, 06:38 AM • 7811 views
BlackRock halted talks on Ukraine reconstruction fund after Trump's election victory - Bloomberg11:36 AM • 4122 views
Publications
Watermelon Season: When Berries Become Safe and Most Beneficial
Exclusive
July 5, 07:00 AM • 3801 views
The whole truth about fermented foods: are they beneficial and what dangers do they pose to the body?
Exclusive
July 4, 03:30 PM • 76451 views
ARMA competition with "risk": who will be responsible for transferring Gulliver shopping mall to a company with Russian ties
Exclusive
July 4, 02:07 PM • 144514 views
Technology between three worlds: how Soviet GOSTs, Ukrainian DSTUs, and NATO standards influence the modernization of the defense sectorJuly 4, 01:48 PM • 94353 views
Imitation of reform and procrastination: why drug prices in Ukraine have not yet decreasedJuly 4, 01:18 PM • 98642 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yurii Ihnat
Pete Hegseth
Andrii Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
White House
Germany
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Oasis reunited on stage after 16 years: gave first concert08:59 AM • 3045 views
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom confirm breakupJuly 4, 06:59 AM • 131846 views
The series "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" moves to Los Angeles: the second season will be filmed in CaliforniaJuly 3, 09:28 AM • 162416 views
Star Trek: Enterprise star Peter-Henry Schroeder dies at 90July 2, 02:57 PM • 136915 views
Pedro Pascal made his first public appearance after the Rowling controversy and found himself at the center of fan attentionJuly 2, 02:39 PM • 137684 views
Actual
Kh-47M2 "Kinzhal"
9K720 Iskander
Shahed-136
MIM-104 Patriot
Brent Crude

Snacks for a quick picnic bite: top simple recipes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 226 views

UNN offers a selection of simple and delicious picnic snacks that are easy to prepare at home. It includes lavash rolls with tuna, cheese sticks, cheese balls with herbs, and chicken skewers.

Snacks for a quick picnic bite: top simple recipes

A picnic is a great opportunity to spend time in nature with family or friends. To make your vacation even more enjoyable, UNN has compiled a selection of simple and delicious snacks that are easy to prepare at home and convenient to take with you.

Details 

Lavash rolls

Ingredients: 

  • thin lavash – 1-2 sheets;
    • canned tuna – 1 can;
      • green lettuce leaves;
        • green onion – a few sprigs;
          • boiled eggs – 2 pieces;
            • dill, parsley to taste;
              • mayonnaise – 3–4 tablespoons.

                Preparation

                Spread mayonnaise on lavash sheets. Prepare the filling: chop the eggs, all the greens, mash the tuna with a fork. Mix all ingredients with mayonnaise and spread evenly over the lavash (spread a thin layer). You can also make the filling in stages: first spread the tuna, then the eggs, then the greens.

                Form a lavash roll, tucking the edges inside beforehand. Wrap the roll in cling film and leave in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour. After that, cut the roll into portioned pieces.

                Chicken Wing Day: top 5 incredibly delicious recipes01.07.25, 15:34 • 1287 views

                Cheese sticks

                Ingredients: 

                • hard cheese – 300 g;
                  • egg – 1 pc.;
                    • flour – 30 g;
                      • oil – 70 ml. 

                        Preparation

                        Grate the cheese on a fine grater, add flour and egg. Mix everything. Form cheese sticks. Fry them in vegetable oil until golden brown. Delicious cheese sticks are ready. 

                        Quick and nutritious snacks: top 5 ways to satisfy hunger here and now04.07.25, 16:53 • 790 views

                        Cheese balls with herbs

                        Ingredients:

                        • hard cheese - 100 g;
                          • processed cheese - 1 pc.;
                            • garlic - 1 clove;
                              • dill or parsley - a bunch;
                                • nuts or sesame seeds - for rolling. 

                                  Preparation

                                  Grate both cheeses, add chopped garlic and herbs. Form small balls. Roll in chopped nuts or sesame seeds. Store in a container in the refrigerator until the trip.

                                  Quick and satisfying snack for every day: top 5 unusual hot dog recipes26.06.25, 14:14 • 3122 views

                                  Chicken skewers on skewers

                                  Ingredients:

                                  • chicken fillet - 500 g;
                                    • olive oil - 2 tbsp.;
                                      • paprika, garlic, salt, pepper;
                                        • lemon juice - 1 tbsp.;
                                          • wooden skewers.

                                            Preparation

                                            Cut the fillet into cubes, marinate for 30 minutes in spices and oil. Thread onto skewers, place on a baking sheet. Bake at 200°C for ~20 minutes or fry on a grill/pan.

                                            Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste25.06.25, 13:16 • 177410 views

                                            Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                            Pavlo Bashynskyi

                                            Life hackCulinary
                                            Tesla
                                            $
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            .
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            S&P 500
                                            $
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            ,
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            Brent Oil
                                            $
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            .
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            Gold
                                            $
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            ,
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            Gas TTF
                                            $
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            .
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9
                                            0
                                            0
                                            1
                                            2
                                            3
                                            4
                                            5
                                            6
                                            7
                                            8
                                            9