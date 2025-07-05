Snacks for a quick picnic bite: top simple recipes
Kyiv • UNN
UNN offers a selection of simple and delicious picnic snacks that are easy to prepare at home. It includes lavash rolls with tuna, cheese sticks, cheese balls with herbs, and chicken skewers.
A picnic is a great opportunity to spend time in nature with family or friends. To make your vacation even more enjoyable, UNN has compiled a selection of simple and delicious snacks that are easy to prepare at home and convenient to take with you.
Details
Lavash rolls
Ingredients:
- thin lavash – 1-2 sheets;
- canned tuna – 1 can;
- green lettuce leaves;
- green onion – a few sprigs;
- boiled eggs – 2 pieces;
- dill, parsley to taste;
- mayonnaise – 3–4 tablespoons.
Preparation
Spread mayonnaise on lavash sheets. Prepare the filling: chop the eggs, all the greens, mash the tuna with a fork. Mix all ingredients with mayonnaise and spread evenly over the lavash (spread a thin layer). You can also make the filling in stages: first spread the tuna, then the eggs, then the greens.
Form a lavash roll, tucking the edges inside beforehand. Wrap the roll in cling film and leave in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour. After that, cut the roll into portioned pieces.
Cheese sticks
Ingredients:
- hard cheese – 300 g;
- egg – 1 pc.;
- flour – 30 g;
- oil – 70 ml.
Preparation
Grate the cheese on a fine grater, add flour and egg. Mix everything. Form cheese sticks. Fry them in vegetable oil until golden brown. Delicious cheese sticks are ready.
Cheese balls with herbs
Ingredients:
- hard cheese - 100 g;
- processed cheese - 1 pc.;
- garlic - 1 clove;
- dill or parsley - a bunch;
- nuts or sesame seeds - for rolling.
Preparation
Grate both cheeses, add chopped garlic and herbs. Form small balls. Roll in chopped nuts or sesame seeds. Store in a container in the refrigerator until the trip.
Chicken skewers on skewers
Ingredients:
- chicken fillet - 500 g;
- olive oil - 2 tbsp.;
- paprika, garlic, salt, pepper;
- lemon juice - 1 tbsp.;
- wooden skewers.
Preparation
Cut the fillet into cubes, marinate for 30 minutes in spices and oil. Thread onto skewers, place on a baking sheet. Bake at 200°C for ~20 minutes or fry on a grill/pan.
