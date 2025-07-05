Snacks for a quick picnic bite: top simple recipes

A picnic is a great opportunity to spend time in nature with family or friends. To make your vacation even more enjoyable, UNN has compiled a selection of simple and delicious snacks that are easy to prepare at home and convenient to take with you.

Details

Lavash rolls

Ingredients:

thin lavash – 1-2 sheets;

canned tuna – 1 can;

green lettuce leaves;

green onion – a few sprigs;

boiled eggs – 2 pieces;

dill, parsley to taste;

mayonnaise – 3–4 tablespoons.

Preparation

Spread mayonnaise on lavash sheets. Prepare the filling: chop the eggs, all the greens, mash the tuna with a fork. Mix all ingredients with mayonnaise and spread evenly over the lavash (spread a thin layer). You can also make the filling in stages: first spread the tuna, then the eggs, then the greens.

Form a lavash roll, tucking the edges inside beforehand. Wrap the roll in cling film and leave in the refrigerator for at least 1 hour. After that, cut the roll into portioned pieces.

Chicken Wing Day: top 5 incredibly delicious recipes

Cheese sticks

Ingredients:

hard cheese – 300 g;

egg – 1 pc.;

flour – 30 g;

oil – 70 ml.

Preparation

Grate the cheese on a fine grater, add flour and egg. Mix everything. Form cheese sticks. Fry them in vegetable oil until golden brown. Delicious cheese sticks are ready.

Quick and nutritious snacks: top 5 ways to satisfy hunger here and now

Cheese balls with herbs

Ingredients:

hard cheese - 100 g;

processed cheese - 1 pc.;

garlic - 1 clove;

dill or parsley - a bunch;

nuts or sesame seeds - for rolling.

Preparation

Grate both cheeses, add chopped garlic and herbs. Form small balls. Roll in chopped nuts or sesame seeds. Store in a container in the refrigerator until the trip.

Quick and satisfying snack for every day: top 5 unusual hot dog recipes

Chicken skewers on skewers

Ingredients:

chicken fillet - 500 g;

olive oil - 2 tbsp.;

paprika, garlic, salt, pepper;

lemon juice - 1 tbsp.;

wooden skewers.

Preparation

Cut the fillet into cubes, marinate for 30 minutes in spices and oil. Thread onto skewers, place on a baking sheet. Bake at 200°C for ~20 minutes or fry on a grill/pan.



Top 5 recipes to help you survive the hot summer with taste