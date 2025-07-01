Chicken Wing Day: top 5 incredibly delicious recipes

Today, July 1, marks the day of a dish popular in various parts of the Earth — chicken wings. And in connection with this tasty event, UNN offers readers the top 5 simple yet incredibly appetizing recipes for this dish.

Baked Chicken Wings in a Sleeve

Ingredients for two servings:

· 4-6 boiled chicken wings;

· 4-5 tbsp. barbecue ketchup;

· vegetable oil;

· salt;

· granulated garlic;

· wheat flour;

· green onion;

Preparation

1. Preheat the oven to 200 degrees Celsius. Cut off the hard tips from the boiled wings. Mix the sauce ingredients in a bowl. Cut a sheet of baking sleeve, leaving a 20 cm reserve. Grease the wings with sauce on both sides, place them in the sleeve, and fasten it at the ends with special clips.

2. Place the packet in a heat-resistant form, bake for 15 minutes. Take out the form, turn the packet over to the other side, cut it open, and bake the wings for another 10 or more minutes. Serve with herbs or onions.

Chicken Wings with Teriyaki Sauce

Ingredients:

· 8-10 pieces chicken wings;

· 3 tbsp. teriyaki sauce;

· 100g breadcrumbs;

· 1 tbsp. chicken seasoning;

· 1 tsp. black pepper;

Preparation

1. Wash the chicken wings and add the sauce to them. Mix and leave to marinate for 15-20 minutes.

2. Pour breadcrumbs, seasoning, and pepper into a sturdy bag. Mix and add the wings. Tie the bag and shake everything well so that the wings are covered with breading.

3. Place the wings on a baking sheet, drizzle with oil, and put them in an oven preheated to 200 degrees Celsius for 30 minutes, until a crispy crust appears.

Chicken Wings in Honey-Soy Sauce

Ingredients for one serving:

· 1 kg chicken wings;

· 3 tbsp. soy sauce;

· 3 tbsp. ketchup;

· 1 tbsp. honey;

· 1 tsp. mustard;

· 1 tsp. dried garlic;

· 1 tsp. chicken seasoning;

· 0.5 tsp. paprika;

· 0.5 tsp. ground black pepper;

· 1 tbsp. sesame seeds.

Preparation

1. Wash chicken wings, pat dry with paper towels and cut along the joints.

2. In a deep bowl, mix all the ingredients, namely soy sauce, ketchup, honey, mustard and dry spices. All this should be thoroughly mixed. The sauce is ready.

3. Place the wings in a deep bowl and pour the sauce over them. Mix well so that the wings are evenly covered with the sauce. Set aside in the refrigerator for 1 hour.

4. Place the marinated wings in a baking dish lined with parchment paper, sprinkle with sesame seeds. Bake the wings at 200 degrees Celsius for 40-45 minutes. You can turn on the grill mode 10 minutes before being done to make the wings crispy.

Chicken Wings Chinese Style

Ingredients for two servings:

· 1 kg chicken wings;

· 1 pc orange;

· 100 ml soy sauce;

· 100 ml ketchup;

· 100 ml sweet or semi-sweet wine;

· 100 ml oil (vegetable, olive, or other) for frying;

· 1 tsp. smoked paprika;

· 1 tsp. dried garlic;

· 50 g honey.

Preparation

1. In a container, mix ketchup, soy sauce, garlic, and paprika. Place the pre-washed chicken wings in a deep container and pour the prepared sauce over them. Leave for 35-40 minutes.

2. In a separate container, prepare sweet and sour sauce, mix wine, orange juice, and honey and leave it to infuse.

3. Heat oil in a pan and place the wings, fry them for 7-8 minutes on medium heat on both sides.

4. Pour the marinade and sweet and sour sauce over the wings. Cover and simmer for 20 minutes on low heat.

Chicken Cutlets on the Bone

Ingredients:

· 14 pcs. (600 g) chicken wings (shoulder part);

· 1 teaspoon salt;

· 1/3 teaspoon black ground pepper;

· 1/2 teaspoon Georgian spice mix `khmeli-suneli`;

· 3 eggs;

· 60 g rice flour;

· oil for frying.

Preparation

1. Take the wings with the shoulder part, cut it at the joint. Beat with a mallet on both sides. Put the meat in a container, sprinkled with salt. Leave for 1 hour.

2. Pour rice flour for breading into a bowl. In a second bowl, combine eggs with pepper and khmeli-suneli. Beat with a fork or whisk.

3. Bread the meat in flour and then dip it in the egg mixture.

4. Place on a preheated pan with oil and fry on both sides until browned over medium heat.