Milk Chocolate Day: top 5 recipes for true gourmands

Today, June 28, marks Milk Chocolate Day, a treat cherished by both children and adults. In connection with this sweet occasion, UNN offers readers five incredibly delicious milk chocolate creations.

Chocolate Eggs "Drunken Cherry"

Ingredients:

50 ml milk;

6 g gelatin;

100 g milk chocolate;

100 ml heavy cream 33-35%;

150 g cream cheese;

drunken cherry for filling;

100-150 g chocolate for coating;

8-12 g cocoa butter.

Preparation:

1. Soak the cherries in alcohol. Rum, cognac, or whiskey will work.

2. Soak gelatine in milk according to the instructions. Heat cream, add chocolate, let stand for 30-40 seconds and stir until smooth. Add cream cheese at room temperature, stir again. Dissolve gelatin.

3. Add gelatin to the cheese-chocolate mixture, stir. Pour the mixture into silicone molds, or into prepared shells; I don't have a silicone mold, so I made shells, but it can be anything, not necessarily eggs. Place a cherry without liquid in the middle. Put in the freezer until completely frozen. Remove the finished eggs from the mold.

Chocolate Éclair Day: 5 Best Recipes to Make Today

Chocolate Sweet Buns

Ingredients:

260 g cream 33-36%;

160 g milk chocolate 36%;

Dough:

120 g bread flour (protein content > 13%);

80 g plain flour (10.3% protein);

30 g sugar;

2 g salt;

3 g dry yeast;

10 g cocoa;

1 egg;

110 g water;

20 g butter 82.5%;

chocolate rice balls for decoration.

Preparation:

1. Heat cream until steaming, but do not let it boil. Pour over chocolate, blend with an immersion blender and leave in the refrigerator under plastic wrap for several hours. Before use, whisk with a mixer until stiff peaks form.

2. Knead the dough. Leave in a warm place until doubled in size. Roll out the dough, cut into strips, and form into tubes.

3. Brush with egg and bake at 200°C for 15-20 minutes. Cool the tubes, fill with cream, and sprinkle with chocolate rice balls if desired.

Chocolate Nests

Ingredients:

sweet straw;

bar of milk chocolate;

dragees in the shape of eggs;

cooking instructions.

Preparation:

1. Break the straws into a bowl, melt the chocolate.

2. Add the straws to the chocolate and mix.

3. Place the chocolate-covered straws into cupcake molds. Make a hole and place the egg-shaped dragees there.

4. Refrigerate until the chocolate hardens.

Fruit galettes: perfect summer dessert, easy to make at home

Milk Dessert

Ingredients:

2 tablespoons cocoa;

a pinch of salt;

500 ml milk;

100 g sugar;

10 g Agar Agar;

100 g milk chocolate.

Preparation:

1. Mix cocoa and 100 ml of milk until smooth. Dissolve Agar Agar in 50 ml of water.

2. Place milk (400 ml), salt, and sugar over heat, stirring with a whisk. When it heats up, the sugar will dissolve, add cocoa, stirring constantly, and chocolate. Once the chocolate melts, add Agar Agar. Stir constantly, bring to a boil, and thicken.

3. Cool slightly, transfer to a mold. Let cool and refrigerate to set.

American Cookies

Ingredients:

100 g butter;

1 pc. egg;

100 g sugar;

250 g flour;

150 g milk chocolate;

pinch of salt.

Preparation:

1. Mix soft butter with sugar and salt. Add the egg and mix until smooth. Then add flour and knead the dough.

2. Chop the chocolate and pour it into the dough. Mix and form balls.

3. Refrigerate the balls for 20-30 minutes.

4. After 30 minutes, take out the balls, place them on parchment paper and bake for 15-20 minutes at 180 degrees.

Strawberry Rhubarb Pie Day: Top Recipes with Seasonal Goodies