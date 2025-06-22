Chocolate Eclair Day: 5 Best Recipes to Make Today

On June 22, gourmets from all over the world celebrate Chocolate Eclair Day — a holiday of delicate choux pastry, creamy filling, and glossy chocolate glaze. If you have long dreamed of making this dessert at home, UNN offers five delicious eclair recipes that will satisfy both classic sweet tooths and those who love culinary experiments.

Eclairs: basic recipe

The pastry for eclairs is choux. But the filling and glaze can vary and set the tone for your dessert. So for the base, that is, the dough, you will need:

125 ml of water;

125 ml of milk;

100 g of butter;

1 teaspoon of sugar;

1/2 teaspoon of salt;

150 g of flour;

4-5 eggs (depending on size).

Preparation of choux pastry:

In a saucepan, mix water, milk, butter, sugar, and salt. Bring to a boil. Add sifted flour, stirring actively to avoid lumps. Remove from heat, cool to 60-70°C. Add one egg at a time, mixing thoroughly after each. Pipe the dough onto a baking sheet lined with parchment paper in the shape of strips. Bake in a preheated oven at 200°C for 10-15 minutes, then reduce the temperature to 180°C and bake for another 20-25 minutes. Let cool in the oven without opening it.

Classic chocolate eclairs

This is a base that always works. The secret of success is quality ingredients and patience during baking. The filling is custard chocolate cream. The glaze is dark chocolate with cream.

Ingredients for the filling:

milk: 500 ml;

eggs: 2 pcs;

sugar: 100 g;

flour: 3 tbsp;

butter: 50 g;

vanilla sugar: 1 tsp (or vanilla at the tip of a knife).

Preparation:

Mix eggs, sugar, flour, and vanilla sugar in a bowl. Gradually pour in the milk, stirring well to avoid lumps.

Pour the mixture into a saucepan and heat over medium heat, stirring constantly until the cream thickens. Remove from heat, add butter and stir until completely dissolved.

Add 2-3 tablespoons of cocoa powder or melted dark chocolate (50-70 g) and mix well. You can add a little milk if the cream is too thick.

Chocolate glaze. Ingredients:

150-200 g dark chocolate (with high cocoa content);

100 ml cream (33% fat or more);

1 tablespoon butter (optional, for extra shine and softness).

Preparation:

Melt the chocolate in a double boiler or microwave, making sure it doesn't overheat. In a small saucepan, heat the cream until hot, but do not boil; Pour the hot cream into the melted chocolate, stirring constantly with a whisk until the chocolate is completely dissolved and a homogeneous glaze is formed. If desired, add butter and mix well. Let the glaze cool slightly so that it becomes a little thicker but still liquid enough to cover the eclairs. Dip the top of the eclairs in the glaze or apply it with a spoon, distributing evenly over the entire surface. Let the glaze set at room temperature or in the refrigerator.

Eclairs with chocolate and coffee cream

This option will appeal to fans of cappuccino and mocaccino - delicate, aromatic and exquisite.

For chocolate-coffee cream in an eclair, you will need custard from the recipe above as a base, to which you need to add 1-2 tablespoons of instant coffee. You can also add rum or other aromatic alcohol to the filling if desired.

Eclairs with coconut cream and white chocolate

Filling - coconut cream. Glaze - white chocolate with a pinch of sea salt

Ingredients for the filling:

400 ml coconut milk;

150 g sugar;

2 tbsp starch;

3 egg yolks;

50 g butter;

100 g coconut flakes;

a pinch of vanilla sugar or vanilla.

Preparation:

Mix egg yolks with sugar and cornstarch. Bring coconut milk to a boil and slowly pour into the yolk mixture, stirring constantly. Return the mixture to the heat and cook, stirring, until it thickens. Remove from heat, add butter, vanilla, and coconut flakes, mix until smooth. Cover the cream with cling film and cool in the refrigerator. After the cream has cooled, you can fill the eclair.

Ingredients for the glaze:

100 g white chocolate;

50 g butter;

3-4 tablespoons cream;

a pinch of salt;

vanillin (optional).

Preparation:

Melt white chocolate in a double boiler, stirring to prevent burning. Add butter to the melted chocolate and stir until completely dissolved. In a small bowl, mix cream, salt, and vanillin. Add the cream mixture to the chocolate mass and mix thoroughly. Let the glaze cool slightly so that it thickens but doesn't solidify. Cover the eclairs.

Eclairs with salted caramel and chocolate glaze

A trendy option in recent years - the combination of sweet and salty in one dessert. Filling - airy cream with salted caramel. Glaze - milk chocolate with toasted nuts.

For the filling, you will need to combine custard with salted caramel.

Ingredients:

250 ml milk;

2 yolks;

50 g sugar;

25 g flour;

50 g butter.

Separately for salted caramel, prepare: 150 g sugar, 100 ml heavy cream (33%), 50 g butter, 1/2 teaspoon salt.

Preparation:

Mix egg yolks, sugar, flour, and beat until smooth. Heat milk in a saucepan until steam appears. Gradually add a small amount of warm milk to the egg mixture, stirring thoroughly. Then add the rest of the milk, mix again; Cook over medium heat, stirring constantly, until the cream thickens. Remove from heat, add butter, stir until dissolved. Cover with film and let cool.

Preparation of salted caramel:

Caramelize sugar over medium heat until brown, being careful not to burn. Pour in cream, stir until smooth. Add butter and salt, stir until dissolved. Cool the caramel to room temperature.

Mix the cooled custard with salted caramel and beat with a mixer until smooth.

Glaze:

Preheat oven to 180°C. Spread nuts (e.g., walnuts, almonds, hazelnuts) on a baking sheet and toast for 8-10 minutes, stirring occasionally, until golden and fragrant. Cool and crush them. Melt 100-150g of milk chocolate in a double boiler. It is recommended to break the chocolate into small pieces and stir every 30 seconds. For a softer glaze, add 3-4 tablespoons of cream or milk. You can also add 40g of butter for a denser texture. Add the chopped nuts to the melted chocolate and mix thoroughly. The glaze should cool slightly and thicken. It should have the consistency of sour cream. After that, apply the glaze to the eclairs.

Strawberry eclairs

This is an exquisite dessert with airy pastry, filled with delicate cream and aromatic strawberry filling. A sweet summer addition that melts in your mouth. Filling - strawberry cream. Glaze - white chocolate.

Ingredients:

fresh strawberries - 200 g;

sugar - 1 tablespoon;

lemon juice - 1 tablespoon (optional);

cream 33% - 200 ml;

Mascarpone cheese - 250 g;

powdered sugar - 70-80 g;

vanillin - 1/6 teaspoon.

Preparation:

Mash strawberries in a blender or with a fork. Add sugar and lemon juice, mix. If desired, you can heat the mixture on the stove to dissolve the sugar, then cool. Whip well-chilled cream with a mixer until foamy. Add chilled mascarpone cheese and powdered sugar, continue beating until smooth. Add vanilla extract and strawberry sauce, gently mix with a spatula. Using a pastry bag, fill the eclairs with strawberry cream.

The method for preparing white chocolate glaze was mentioned above in the recipe for eclairs with coconut cream and white chocolate.

