With pumpkin and based on a 16th century recipe: making apple pies

UNN has collected recipes for autumn apple pies that will perfectly complement any tea party and not only.

Famous Ukrainian chef Yevhen Klopotenko offers a recipe for a French apple pie, also called an invisible pie because the apples seem to be there, but they are not. He notes that apples should be chosen with a dense structure, they should be firm and juicy.

He advises serving French apple pie with homemade caramel and ice cream. It is made very simply, so do not miss this step in the preparation of dessert.

How to make French apple pie

Ingredients for the pie:

5 eggs

100 g sugar

pinch of salt

100 ml of milk

100 g of flour

1 tsp of baking powder

10 g vanilla sugar

5 apples (800 g)

½ Tsp cinnamon

Ingredients for caramel:

100 g of sugar

50 g of butter

90 ml of cream with a fat content of 30%

French apple pie: a step-by-step recipe

Step 1

Beat 5 eggs with 100 g of sugar and a pinch of salt with a whisk until fluffy.

Step 2

Add 100 ml of milk, 100 g of flour with 1 tsp of baking powder and 10 g of vanilla sugar. Mix well.

Step 3

Peel 5 apples, remove the core with a peeler, thinly slice 3 apples into circles, and cut the other 2 into slices.

Step 4

Line a 20-centimeter-diameter split baking dish with parchment paper. Put a layer of apples in the dish and pour some of the egg mixture over it.

Step 5

Repeat alternating layers of apples and egg mixture. At the end, lay out the apple slices and pour the remaining mixture over them. Sprinkle with ½ tsp cinnamon.

Step 6

Bake the cake in the oven at 180°C for 40-50 minutes. Let it cool slightly.

Step 7

Meanwhile, prepare the caramel. Put 100 g of sugar in a saucepan and put it on the fire. Without stirring, wait until it turns into a brownish-amber mass.

Step 8

Then add 50 g of butter and 90 g of heated cream. Stir and remove from heat.

Step 9

Pour the caramel over the pie. Add a ball or a few ice cream balls before serving, if desired.

Klopotenko also has a recipe for apple pie with pumpkin and cranberries.

How to make a pumpkin and apple pie

Ingredients

For the filling:

100 g of walnuts

2 tbsp. l. cranberries

200 g sugar

300 g of pumpkin

2 apples

For the dough:

200 g of butter ( + for greasing the mold)

350 g flour

1 tsp vanilla sugar

5 eggs

10 g baking powder

½ Tsp salt

For cranberry sauce:

380 G Cranberries

200 g of sugar

1 sprig rosemary

Pumpkin, apple and cranberry pie: step-by-step recipe

Step 1

Prepare all the ingredients for making a pumpkin and apple pie with cranberries. Turn on the oven to preheat to 180 degrees.

Step 2

Peel 300 g of pumpkin and cut it into cubes with a side of about 1 cm.

Step 3

Transfer the sliced pumpkin to a large bowl and add 100 g of walnuts.

Step 4

In the same bowl with the pumpkin, grate 2 apples on a coarse grater.

Step 5

Add half the sugar (100 g) and 1 tsp vanilla sugar to the filling.

Step 6

Pour 2 tablespoons of Cranberries into a bowl, it will give the filling a pleasant sourness.

Step 7

For the dough, put 200 g of softened butter in another large bowl

Step 8

Add the second half of the Sugar (another 100 g) to the butter and beat in 5 eggs.

Step 9

Add 10 g of baking powder and 350 g of flour to the dough. Mix the dough well until smooth.

Step 10

Pour the filling into a bowl with the dough and mix thoroughly so that the filling is well distributed.

Step 11

Line a baking dish with parchment and grease with butter. Put the dough and filling into the mold. Put the cake in the oven to bake for 1 hour at 180 degrees.

Step 12

For the cranberry sauce, put the remaining cranberries in a saucepan and add 200 g of sugar.

Step 13

Add 1 sprig of rosemary and cook the sauce over high heat for 15 minutes until it evaporates. Pour the cranberry sauce over the finished pie.

American apple pie

How to make American apple pie

Ingredients (for 8 servings):

For shortcrust pastry:

450 g wheat flour

200 g butter

1 small chicken egg

1 g vanilla paste or vanilla extract

0.5 tsp salt

1.5 tsp sugar

For the filling:

3 large sour and hard apples

70 g powdered sugar

50 g butter

2.5 g vanilla paste

0.25 tsp. ground cinnamon

zest of half a lemon

For egg greasing:

1 whole egg

1 egg yolk

2 tsp water

a pinch of salt

pinch of sugar

Topping:

25 g powdered sugar

American apple pie: step by step recipe

Shortbread dough

Step 1

sift the flour, salt, and sugar into a cup and pour into a Masterpiece food processor.

Step 2

Cut the butter into cubes and add to the dry ingredients.

Step 3

In pulse mode, mix all the ingredients until crumbs form.

Step 4

Combine 1 egg, vanilla paste, and water in a separate bowl, then add to the food processor.

Step 5

Knead the dough in pulse mode.

Step 6

place the finished dough from the food processor on a lightly floured surface and knead until smooth.

Step 7

Wrap the dough in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 20 minutes, then roll out.

Filling

Step 1

peel and core the apples and put them in water with lemon until you need them.

Step 2

Cut the apples into equal pieces.

Step 3

Heat the butter in a saucepan and add the sugar, lemon and cinnamon.

Step 4

Add half of the sliced apples and cook over medium heat until they begin to soften.

Step 5

Using an Electrolux blender, grind the softened apples into puree, then place them back in the pan and add the remaining apples.

Step 6

Cook until soft. If necessary, add water, as the mixture will begin to thicken.

Egg grease

Whisk all the ingredients together and then pass through a fine sieve.

Pie base and filling

Step 1

place a 20 cm diameter pie ring with a wavy or even edge on a baking sheet lined with baking paper.

Step 2

roll out 2/3 of the dough to a thickness of 3 mm, place on the bottom of the pie dish, leave the excess dough hanging around the edges.

Step 3

place the prepared chilled filling in the center.

Step 4

Brush egg grease around the edge of the pie dish.

Top of the pie

Step 1

roll out the second piece of dough to form the top of the pie.

Step 2

Cut 1 cm strips of dough and place on the sides of the pie.

Step 3

Brush these strips with egg.

Step 4

Place the rest of the rolled dough on top of the apple filling.

Step 5

Press the edges together to connect the two dough cakes.

Step 6

Pinch the edges of the dough with tongs or fingers to form a decorative pattern.

Step 7

cut off any excess dough from the edges with a knife.

Step 8

Add decorative cut leaves or apples made from scraps of dough.

Step 9

Dip the brush in the egg grease and brush evenly over the surface of the cake.

Step 10

Sprinkle with powdered sugar.

Baking

- Bake at 175°C for about 30-40 minutes or until golden brown.

* after baking, remove from the oven and leave to cool for 10 minutes.

* use a small knife to loosen the sides of the ring and remove the pie dish.

Grated apple pie

How to make grated apple pie

Ingredients:

1 piece egg

260 g flour

3 tsp cinnamon and sugar

3 pcs. apples

150 g butter

150 g sugar

baking powder for the dough

ice cream to serve

Grated apple pie: a step-by-step recipe

Step 1

To prepare the dough, take a large bowl, or clean the kitchen surface well if you are kneading on the countertop. First, let the butter sit at room temperature. The butter should be soft so that the dough is easier to knead. Then beat the butter and sugar with a mixer or whisk or grind it with a fork until smooth.

step 2

Add the egg to the beaten butter and sugar mixture and beat again until smooth. The sugar should melt. Then, in a separate bowl, add the baking powder to the flour and mix everything thoroughly. The dry mixture should be added gradually to the wet mass and knead everything well. You should get an elastic and soft dough, but not too tight.

Step 3

Divide the dough into two unequal parts and wrap both in plastic wrap. Put the smaller part in the refrigerator for 30 minutes, and the larger part in the freezer for 30-40 minutes. The larger piece should harden well so that it can be rubbed, and the smaller piece should cool slightly so that it stretches well.

Step 4

Wash the apples, cut off the skin and cut out the cores. Grate the apples on a coarse grater, and if a lot of liquid has formed, drain it (juice from apples is not needed).

Step 5

Remove a smaller piece of dough from the refrigerator and roll it out between two sheets of parchment. Remove the top sheet, and together with the bottom sheet, move the dough to the bottom of the baking dish. Spread the apples evenly over the dough. Top them with cinnamon and sugar. Remove most of the dough and grate it on a coarse grater over the filling.

Step 6

Place the baking sheet in the preheated oven at 170°C for 35-40 minutes. From time to time, watch the filling caramelize and the top layer bake.

Step 7

You can cut the pie into portions and add a ball of ice cream when serving.

apple cheese pie based on a 16th-century recipe

The Tasting History project offers to make an apple and cheese pie based on a 16th-century recipe.

How to make Apple curd pie

Ingredients

For the test:

* 2 cups (240 g) flour

* 6 tablespoons (85 g) butter

* 2 egg yolks

* soak a pinch of saffron in 1 tablespoon of water

* ¼ cup (60 ml) of water

Filling:

* 5 medium sweet apples

* 3 cups (340 g) grated Emental cheese

* 2 eggs

* 1/8 teaspoon cloves

* ¾ teaspoon ginger

* 1 teaspoon cinnamon

* 3 tablespoons (43 g) butter or lard for frying

* ¼ teaspoon salt

Apple curd pie: a step-by-step recipe

Step 1

Let's start with the test. To do this, rub the butter and flour with your hands. Add the egg yolks and saffron water and stir to combine.

Step 2

Gradually add the remaining water until the dough is smooth. Don't use more water than you need, you may not use all of it. Cover the dough and let it rest for 30 minutes.

Step 3

Preheat the oven to 220°C.

Step 4

Place the remaining dough on a lightly floured surface and roll it out. Place the dough in a pie or pie dish and smooth out the edges.

Step 5

Bake the dough for 15 minutes. The middle should be covered with foil and pour ceramic baking beans on top of it (if you do not have it, you can replace it with dried peas). After baking, remove the beans and foil, then return the batter to the oven and bake for another 5 minutes or until the base of the crust is completely dry. Cool the cake completely before spreading the filling.

Step 6

For the filling: Preheat the oven to 350°F (175°C).

Step 7

Peel the apples and grate them.

Step 8

Melt the butter in a deep frying pan over low heat. Add the grated apples and fry them constantly stirring for about 5 minutes. Excess moisture should come out of the apples. Transfer the cooked apples to a bowl.

Step 9

While the Apple is still hot, combine the grated cheese, cloves, ginger, cinnamon, and egg. The cheese will start to melt and help tie everything together. Spoon the mixture into the cooled cake and smooth the top.

Step 10

Bake the pie for 45 to 50 minutes. If the dough starts to get too dark, then you can cover it with foil. The pie is ready when the middle is no longer liquid and only slightly fluctuates.

Step 11

Remove the cake from the oven, let it cool completely, and then serve.