Attack on Zaporizhzhia: the enemy launched over half a thousand strikes on 16 settlements

During the day of June 7, the occupiers launched 555 strikes on 16 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, as a result of the enemy's attack on the Stepnohirsk settlement community of the Vasylivka district, a 63-year-old man was wounded. The enemy also launched 1 missile strike on Hryhorivske and carried out 6 air strikes on Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne. In addition:

320 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Bilenke, Yurkivka, Lobkove, Kamyanske, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka;

10 MLRS shellings covered Novoyakovlivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka;

218 artillery strikes hit the territory of Lobkove, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka and Robotyne.

"8 reports of damage to apartments, private houses and infrastructure facilities were received," Fedorov summarized.

Let us remind you

On June 5, in the Zaporizhzhia region, a 67-year-old man died as a result of an enemy drone attack. He was riding a bicycle near Stepnohirsk when the Russians dropped a drone.

The day before, as a result of a KAB strike on one of the villages of the Zaporizhzhia region, two people were injured. The explosive wave and fragments damaged the car in which the people were and the houses located nearby.

