The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week
June 7, 03:01 PM

The exchange of bodies of the dead between the Russian Federation and Ukraine should begin next week

June 7, 02:43 PM

Canada extends duty-free import of Ukrainian goods until June 2026

June 7, 01:51 PM

Ukraine's first "gold" in 28 years: gymnast Onofriichuk wins victory at the European Championships in the individual all-around

June 7, 12:58 PM

Do not correspond to reality and agreements: Ukraine refuted the statements of the Russian Federation regarding the situation with the exchange of prisoners and repatriation of bodies

June 7, 12:42 PM

Double murder of a Ukrainian woman and her young daughter in Belgium: Sybiha instructed the embassy to keep the case under special control

Exclusive
June 7, 12:20 PM

In Kyiv, a scuffle with the police occurred in front of "KyivPride Park": law enforcement officers detained opponents of the event

June 7, 05:00 AM

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

Exclusive
June 6, 06:07 PM

Replacing Soviet components: Ukraine faces legal and technical barriers in the field of military equipment and aviation repair

June 6, 05:00 PM

Five comedy series that will lift your spirits: what to watch on the weekend

Exclusive
June 6, 03:42 PM

Three years without punishment: how MP Kuzminykh avoids responsibility for a bribe of more than half a million hryvnias (video)

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: the enemy launched over half a thousand strikes on 16 settlements

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3814 views

On June 7, the Russians carried out 555 attacks on 16 settlements in the Zaporizhzhia region. A 63-year-old man was wounded in the Stepnohirsk community, damage to houses and infrastructure was recorded.

Attack on Zaporizhzhia: the enemy launched over half a thousand strikes on 16 settlements

During the day of June 7, the occupiers launched 555 strikes on 16 settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. This was reported by the head of the regional military administration Ivan Fedorov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, as a result of the enemy's attack on the Stepnohirsk settlement community of the Vasylivka district, a 63-year-old man was wounded. The enemy also launched 1 missile strike on Hryhorivske and carried out 6 air strikes on Orikhiv, Novoandriivka, Mala Tokmachka and Charivne. In addition:

  • 320 UAVs of various modifications (mainly FPV) attacked Bilenke, Yurkivka, Lobkove, Kamyanske, Prymorske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka;
    • 10 MLRS shellings covered Novoyakovlivka, Huliaipole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novoandriivka;
      • 218 artillery strikes hit the territory of Lobkove, Kamyanske, Huliaipole, Shcherbaky, Novodanylivka, Mala Tokmachka, Charivne, Novodarivka and Robotyne.

        "8 reports of damage to apartments, private houses and infrastructure facilities were received," Fedorov summarized.

        Let us remind you

        On June 5, in the Zaporizhzhia region, a 67-year-old man died as a result of an enemy drone attack. He was riding a bicycle near Stepnohirsk when the Russians dropped a drone.

        The day before, as a result of a KAB strike on one of the villages of the Zaporizhzhia region, two people were injured. The explosive wave and fragments damaged the car in which the people were and the houses located nearby.

        Occupants again shelled rescuers in Zaporizhzhia: car damaged03.06.25, 18:21 • 2964 views

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        Vadim Khlyudzinsky

        War
        Zaporizhzhia Oblast
