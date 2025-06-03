$41.620.09
From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world
Occupants again shelled rescuers in Zaporizhzhia: car damaged

Kyiv • UNN

 • 644 views

Russian troops opened fire on rescuers in the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region during fire extinguishing. A fire truck was damaged, personnel were not injured.

Occupants again shelled rescuers in Zaporizhzhia: car damaged

Russian troops opened fire on rescuers working at the site of a fire in one of the settlements of the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Firefighters went to extinguish a fire that occurred as a result of enemy shelling. During the works, the SES unit came under repeated artillery fire from the army of the aggressor country.

The personnel were not injured. The fire truck was damaged as a result of the attack 

– the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

Let us remind you

Russia systematically shells the territory of Zaporizhzhia region, endangering civilians and emergency workers.

Attack on the fire and rescue unit in Zaporizhzhia: already 12 wounded - OVA02.06.25, 15:50 • 6450 views

War
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine
