Occupants again shelled rescuers in Zaporizhzhia: car damaged

Russian troops opened fire on rescuers working at the site of a fire in one of the settlements of the Vasylivka district of Zaporizhzhia region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the official Telegram channel of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine.

Details

Firefighters went to extinguish a fire that occurred as a result of enemy shelling. During the works, the SES unit came under repeated artillery fire from the army of the aggressor country.

The personnel were not injured. The fire truck was damaged as a result of the attack – the Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement.

Let us remind you

Russia systematically shells the territory of Zaporizhzhia region, endangering civilians and emergency workers.

