Attack on the fire and rescue unit in Zaporizhzhia: already 12 wounded - OVA

The number of rescuers injured as a result of the occupiers' attack has increased to 12. Another 8 injured sought medical help. This is reported by UNN with reference to the head of the Zaporizhzhia Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov, in Telegram.

Details

According to him, all those injured in the enemy attack were hospitalized.

Currently, there are 12 rescuers in the hospital, one in extremely serious condition. The others are in moderate condition. They are receiving all necessary assistance - wrote Fedorov.

Reminder

On the night of June 2, the occupiers carried out another shelling of a fire and rescue unit in one of the front-line settlements of the Zaporizhzhia region. As a result of a direct hit, the building of the unit and fire trucks suffered serious damage.