USA: Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine as revenge for Operation "Spiderweb" - Reuters

Kyiv • UNN

 • 196 views

The United States believes that Russia is preparing a multilateral strike on Ukraine, likely using missiles and drones. The target may be government buildings and defense enterprises.

USA: Russia is preparing a powerful strike on Ukraine as revenge for Operation "Spiderweb" - Reuters

The United States of America believes that the threats of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to take revenge on Ukraine for Operation "Spider Web" have not yet materialized. Instead, the Kremlin is preparing a powerful, multilateral strike against Ukraine, Reuters reported, citing unnamed U.S. officials, UNN reports.

Details

According to one source, Russia's "full" response is expected within days. Another interlocutor noted that the retaliation would likely involve various types of aerial assets, including missiles and drones.

Moscow's attack will be "asymmetrical" - meaning its targets and nature will not be a mirror response to Ukraine's actions

- the media quoted an unnamed American official.

The authors, citing a Western diplomatic source, point out that although Russia's response may have already begun, it is likely to intensify with strikes on symbolic Ukrainian targets - such as government buildings, trying to send a clear message to Kyiv.

Another senior Western diplomat predicts a devastating attack by Moscow.

It will be grandiose, brutal and relentless. But Ukrainians are brave people

- he said.

In turn, Russia expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace Michael Kofman expects Moscow to try to punish the Security Service of Ukraine for Operation "Spider Web" and may use medium-range ballistic missiles to attack.

"Most likely, they will try to retaliate against the Office (SBU - ed.) or other regional intelligence management buildings," the analyst said.

He also did not rule out that Russia could also attack Ukrainian defense production centers. At the same time, Kofman added that "in general, Russia's ability to significantly increase strikes compared to what it is already doing - and trying to do over the past month - is quite limited."

Let us remind you

On June 1, strategic aviation was massively burning in Russia. This happened as a result of a large-scale special operation of the SBU called "Spider Web".

As a result, the SBU hit 41 aircraft of the strategic aviation of the Russian Federation. This operation was prepared for more than a year and a half.

The Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed the attack on Russian airfields on June 1 and estimated the cost of the enemy's strategic aviation at 7 billion US dollars.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
