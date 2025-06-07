United States President Donald Trump, while speaking with journalists on board Air Force One, expressed the opinion that Ukraine itself provoked Russian strikes by carrying out the special operation "Spiderweb", reports UNN.

Details

Answering a journalist's question about whether the "Spiderweb" special operation changed his opinion about what trumps Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has, Trump said that this gave Russian ruler Vladimir Putin a reason to bomb Ukrainian cities.

"Well, they gave Putin a reason to go and give them a hell of a bombing last night. That's what I didn't like about it. When I saw it, I said, "That's it. Now there will be a strike," said the Head of the White House.

Let us remind you

In Russia, strategic aviation is massively on fire. This happened as a result of a large-scale special operation of the SBU called "Spiderweb".

As a result, the SBU hit 41 strategic aviation aircraft of the Russian Federation. This operation was prepared for more than a year and a half.

The Security Service of Ukraine officially confirmed the attack on Russian airfields on June 1 and estimated the cost of the enemy's affected strategic aviation at 7 billion US dollars.

The SBU shared footage of preparations for the "Spiderweb" special operation, as a result of which 34% of strategic cruise missile carriers at the main airfields of the Russian Federation were hit. The General Staff confirmed the loss of 41 aircraft.

This is how Operation "Web" began: SSU shares exclusive footage