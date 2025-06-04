This is how Operation "Web" began: SSU shares exclusive footage

$41.640.02
47.430.08
ukenru
Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"
Exclusive
10:14 AM • 5894 views

Passing the military medical commission until June 5: what you need to know for those "partially fit"

Exclusive
09:02 AM • 14881 views

MP Kuzminykh, accused of bribery, missed 22 court hearings in his case - HACC

Exclusive
08:02 AM • 20193 views

Debt spiral. Fintech expert explained the dangers of quick loans

Exclusive
06:24 AM • 51821 views

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6

Exclusive
05:30 AM • 31132 views

The dentist debunked myths about caries and named effective methods of prevention

June 3, 06:45 PM • 38430 views

Yermak discussed negotiations with the Russian Federation with Witkoff and invited him to Ukraine to "see the situation"

June 3, 06:15 PM • 55361 views

"Magyar" to Command Unmanned Systems Forces

June 3, 06:10 PM • 42934 views

Mykhailo Drapatiy has become the Commander of the Joint Forces

June 3, 11:55 AM • 234917 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

Exclusive
June 3, 08:15 AM • 162729 views

Political scientist on the results of negotiations in Istanbul: a demonstration to Trump that the Russian Federation does not want peace

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
3.6m/s
45%
752mm
Popular news

Combined Russian attack on Kharkiv: the enemy struck the city with missiles and UAVs

June 4, 02:18 AM • 17210 views

"Disgusting filth": Musk criticized Trump's budget bill

June 4, 02:32 AM • 33854 views

Pentagon chief to miss "Ramstein" for the first time - AP

05:11 AM • 29988 views

17-year-old TikTok star was killed in Pakistan after "rejections" of man

06:53 AM • 22595 views

How the unique preparation for the special operation "Cobweb" began

08:26 AM • 11349 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing for changes in trade with the European Union: what will happen after June 6
Exclusive

06:24 AM • 51821 views

Linguistic manipulations subdue consumers: certificate, guarantee, official status… Have you checked what is behind these words?

June 3, 02:43 PM • 106563 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 186812 views

From Soviet legacy to NATO standards: Ukraine is looking for solutions to service equipment from all over the world

June 3, 11:55 AM • 234917 views

Aviation on the brink: expert explains why replacing the “Soviet fleet” is currently impossible
Exclusive

June 3, 07:51 AM • 281233 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Oleh Syniehubov

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Ihor Terekhov

Keith Kellogg

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kharkiv

White House

China

Advertisement
UNN Lite

CD Projekt RED showed the first trailers of the game "The Witcher 4"

June 3, 02:36 PM • 58298 views

Labubu: why toys have become a new trend among children and adults

June 3, 12:52 PM • 186812 views

Cameron will film "The Devils" after "Avatar" - about demons, witches and apocalyptic monsters

June 3, 07:52 AM • 132214 views

White House has unveiled a new official portrait of Trump with very revealing details

June 3, 07:15 AM • 133905 views

Guillermo del Toro's new "Frankenstein" has stirred up the internet: the film's teaser has garnered millions of views

June 3, 06:54 AM • 117966 views
Actual

Shahed-136

Facebook

Telegram

Fox News

TikTok

This is how Operation "Web" began: SSU shares exclusive footage

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5748 views

A video of the beginning of the SBU special operation "Web" has appeared online, as a result of which more than 40 Russian aircraft were destroyed. The video shows a truck with modular houses setting off on its way.

This is how Operation "Web" began: SSU shares exclusive footage

A new video of the beginning of the special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine "Pavutyna" (Web) has appeared online. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources in the SBU.

Details

The video shows one of the trucks loaded with modular houses heading off.

Recall

In Russia, strategic bombers massively caught fire as a result of a large-scale special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine called "Pavutyna" (Web). According to preliminary data, the losses of the Russian aviation already exceed 2 billion dollars.

Also, UNN reported that thanks to the SBU in the Russian Federation understood the true meaning of the word "demilitarization". At the same time, the special operation "Pavutyna" (Web), which resulted in the destruction of more than 40 Russian aircraft, was prepared for a year and a half.

Also in the network a photo appeared of the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk participating in the preparation of the special operation "Pavutyna" (Web).

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWarPolitics
Vasyl Malyuk
Security Service of Ukraine
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9