This is how Operation "Web" began: SSU shares exclusive footage

A new video of the beginning of the special operation of the Security Service of Ukraine "Pavutyna" (Web) has appeared online. This is reported by UNN with reference to sources in the SBU.

Details

The video shows one of the trucks loaded with modular houses heading off.

Recall

In Russia, strategic bombers massively caught fire as a result of a large-scale special operation by the Security Service of Ukraine called "Pavutyna" (Web). According to preliminary data, the losses of the Russian aviation already exceed 2 billion dollars.

Also, UNN reported that thanks to the SBU in the Russian Federation understood the true meaning of the word "demilitarization". At the same time, the special operation "Pavutyna" (Web), which resulted in the destruction of more than 40 Russian aircraft, was prepared for a year and a half.

Also in the network a photo appeared of the head of the SBU Vasyl Malyuk participating in the preparation of the special operation "Pavutyna" (Web).