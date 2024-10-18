How to make autumn drinks: recipes from famous chefs

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
April 3, 07:36 PM • 32449 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 135527 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 186476 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 116489 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 351298 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 176865 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 147158 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196707 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 125704 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108437 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

+10°
1.5m/s
69%
111 combat engagements on the front line per day: the General Staff reported where it is hottest

April 3, 08:40 PM • 8814 views

Ukraine has solved the problem with manpower at the front - Commander-in-Chief of the Joint Armed Forces of NATO in Europe

April 3, 10:18 PM • 6960 views

Putin can no longer end the war against Ukraine, even if he wanted to – Foreign Policy

02:06 AM • 12756 views

The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

03:29 AM • 19307 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 13630 views
Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

04:00 AM • 14359 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

April 3, 07:36 PM • 32449 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 94256 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

April 3, 03:18 PM • 135527 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 25031 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 27467 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 41183 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 49506 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 137969 views
Starlink

Instagram

Telegram

Shahed-136

The Guardian

How to make autumn drinks: recipes from famous chefs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26639 views

Ukrainian and foreign chefs share recipes for hot drinks for the fall. These include mulled wine, hot rum with butter and spices, and hot chocolate with various additives.

How to make autumn drinks: recipes from famous chefs

In autumn, hot drinks become relevant for gathering in a friendly company, drinking while walking or enjoying them while watching a movie or TV series. UNN has collected recipes for alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks from famous chefs. 

The famous Ukrainian chef Yevhen Klopotenko offers a recipe for mulled wine with cranberries, an alternative is non-alcoholic mulled wine based on red grape juice. 

HOW TO MAKE MULLED WINE WITH CRANBERRIES

INGREDIENTS

750 ml red dry wine

100 g Cranberries

1 orange

3 cm ginger root 

1 pear

2 stars star anise

2 carnation buds 

50 g honey

MULLED WINE WITH CRANBERRIES: STEP BY STEP RECIPE

 Step 1

Pour 750 ml of red dry wine into the saucepan. Peel 3 cm of ginger root and finely chop. Wash the pear thoroughly and cut it into random pieces.

 Step 2

Add ginger, pear, 100 g of cranberries, 2 star anise and 2 clove buds to the wine pan. Cut the Orange in half, squeeze out the juice and put the halves in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes.

Step 3

Remove the pan of mulled wine from the stove and add 50 g of honey. Mix thoroughly to dissolve. Pour the finished aromatic drink into glasses.

HOW TO MAKE NON-ALCOHOLIC MULLED WINE

INGREDIENTS

1 liter juice from red grapes

½ PC. Orange

2 cinnamon sticks

5 pieces of carnations

2 PCs. bay leaf

2 sprigs thyme

2 tbsp l sugar

NON-ALCOHOLIC MULLED WINE: STEP-BY-STEP RECIPE

Step 1

Orange (½PC.) wash and cut into small circles. We use half of them to make mulled wine.

Step 2

In a small saucepan, pour the juice (1 liter) and add all the spices: 2 cinnamon sticks, 5 PCs. cloves, 2 bay leaves and 2 sprigs of thyme. Then add the sugar and half the orange rings. Put on a small fire and simmer for 10 minutes. Make sure that your mulled wine does not boil.

Step 3

You can serve this drink both hot and cold. When serving, add a slice of Orange to each glass.

The famous British chef Jamie Oliver has  a recipe for hot rum with butter and spices, as well as hot chocolate with various additives.  

HOW TO MAKE HOT RUM WITH BUTTER 

Ingredients

60 ml rum 

10 g butter 73%

1.5 tsp brown cane sugar 

3 pieces of carnations 

1 PC. Cinnamon sticks 

to taste ground nutmeg 

Step 1

On low heat, in a saucepan, melt the butter along with the sugar and cloves.

Step 2 

Turn off the heat, add the rum and mix well.

STEP 3 

Pour the mixture through a sieve into a punch Cup or glass and cover with hot water.

STEP 4

Garnish with a cinnamon stick and grated nutmeg. 

HOW TO MAKE HOT CHOCOLATE 

Ingredients

550 ml cream 20%

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

sugar to taste

marshmallows to taste

STEP 1

Pour the cream (you can take regular milk) into a saucepan. Bring to a hot state, but not to a boil.

Step 2

While the cream (milk) is heating up, put in each cup a tablespoon of cocoa or the same chocolate powder and sugar according to taste.

Step 3 

Pour a little warm cream or milk from the pan, but not the entire amount, and return to the heat. Then place a few marshmallows in each mug.

Step 4

When the milk (cream) has come to the boil, carefully pour into mugs. Add cinnamon, nutmeg or grated chocolate to taste. 

British chef Gordon Ramsay suggests making mulled wine from red wine and port wine. 

HOW TO MAKE MULLED WINE

Ingredients

Servings 4-6

750 ml of quality red wine

150 ml of ruby port wine

125 g soft brown sugar

2-3 star anise

½ Teaspoon cloves

3 bay leaves

2 cinnamon sticks, broken in half if large

1 thumb - sized piece of fresh ginger, coarsely chopped

1 orange, cut into pieces 

Step 1

Pour the wine and port into a large saucepan and heat gently.

Step 2 

Add the sugar, stir until completely dissolved, then add the spices. 

Step 3

Preheat for 5 minutes, making sure that the wine does not boil.

Step 4 

Serve warm (the optimal temperature is 55°C with a kitchen thermometer), pouring glasses. 

Step 5

Also, if you have time or want to cook in advance, remove from the heat and let stand for up to 2 hours to enhance the flavor. Strain the wine into a clean saucepan and discard the spices, gently reheat to serve.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

Life hack
United Kingdom
Ukraine
