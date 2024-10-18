How to make autumn drinks: recipes from famous chefs
Ukrainian and foreign chefs share recipes for hot drinks for the fall. These include mulled wine, hot rum with butter and spices, and hot chocolate with various additives.
In autumn, hot drinks become relevant for gathering in a friendly company, drinking while walking or enjoying them while watching a movie or TV series. UNN has collected recipes for alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks from famous chefs.
The famous Ukrainian chef Yevhen Klopotenko offers a recipe for mulled wine with cranberries, an alternative is non-alcoholic mulled wine based on red grape juice.
HOW TO MAKE MULLED WINE WITH CRANBERRIES
INGREDIENTS
750 ml red dry wine
100 g Cranberries
1 orange
3 cm ginger root
1 pear
2 stars star anise
2 carnation buds
50 g honey
MULLED WINE WITH CRANBERRIES: STEP BY STEP RECIPE
Step 1
Pour 750 ml of red dry wine into the saucepan. Peel 3 cm of ginger root and finely chop. Wash the pear thoroughly and cut it into random pieces.
Step 2
Add ginger, pear, 100 g of cranberries, 2 star anise and 2 clove buds to the wine pan. Cut the Orange in half, squeeze out the juice and put the halves in a saucepan. Bring to a boil over medium heat, then reduce the heat and simmer for 15-20 minutes.
Step 3
Remove the pan of mulled wine from the stove and add 50 g of honey. Mix thoroughly to dissolve. Pour the finished aromatic drink into glasses.
HOW TO MAKE NON-ALCOHOLIC MULLED WINE
INGREDIENTS
1 liter juice from red grapes
½ PC. Orange
2 cinnamon sticks
5 pieces of carnations
2 PCs. bay leaf
2 sprigs thyme
2 tbsp l sugar
NON-ALCOHOLIC MULLED WINE: STEP-BY-STEP RECIPE
Step 1
Orange (½PC.) wash and cut into small circles. We use half of them to make mulled wine.
Step 2
In a small saucepan, pour the juice (1 liter) and add all the spices: 2 cinnamon sticks, 5 PCs. cloves, 2 bay leaves and 2 sprigs of thyme. Then add the sugar and half the orange rings. Put on a small fire and simmer for 10 minutes. Make sure that your mulled wine does not boil.
Step 3
You can serve this drink both hot and cold. When serving, add a slice of Orange to each glass.
The famous British chef Jamie Oliver has a recipe for hot rum with butter and spices, as well as hot chocolate with various additives.
HOW TO MAKE HOT RUM WITH BUTTER
Ingredients
60 ml rum
10 g butter 73%
1.5 tsp brown cane sugar
3 pieces of carnations
1 PC. Cinnamon sticks
to taste ground nutmeg
Step 1
On low heat, in a saucepan, melt the butter along with the sugar and cloves.
Step 2
Turn off the heat, add the rum and mix well.
STEP 3
Pour the mixture through a sieve into a punch Cup or glass and cover with hot water.
STEP 4
Garnish with a cinnamon stick and grated nutmeg.
HOW TO MAKE HOT CHOCOLATE
Ingredients
550 ml cream 20%
2 tablespoons cocoa powder
sugar to taste
marshmallows to taste
STEP 1
Pour the cream (you can take regular milk) into a saucepan. Bring to a hot state, but not to a boil.
Step 2
While the cream (milk) is heating up, put in each cup a tablespoon of cocoa or the same chocolate powder and sugar according to taste.
Step 3
Pour a little warm cream or milk from the pan, but not the entire amount, and return to the heat. Then place a few marshmallows in each mug.
Step 4
When the milk (cream) has come to the boil, carefully pour into mugs. Add cinnamon, nutmeg or grated chocolate to taste.
British chef Gordon Ramsay suggests making mulled wine from red wine and port wine.
HOW TO MAKE MULLED WINE
Ingredients
Servings 4-6
750 ml of quality red wine
150 ml of ruby port wine
125 g soft brown sugar
2-3 star anise
½ Teaspoon cloves
3 bay leaves
2 cinnamon sticks, broken in half if large
1 thumb - sized piece of fresh ginger, coarsely chopped
1 orange, cut into pieces
Step 1
Pour the wine and port into a large saucepan and heat gently.
Step 2
Add the sugar, stir until completely dissolved, then add the spices.
Step 3
Preheat for 5 minutes, making sure that the wine does not boil.
Step 4
Serve warm (the optimal temperature is 55°C with a kitchen thermometer), pouring glasses.
Step 5
Also, if you have time or want to cook in advance, remove from the heat and let stand for up to 2 hours to enhance the flavor. Strain the wine into a clean saucepan and discard the spices, gently reheat to serve.