Meghan Markle promotes her jams by posting "behind the scenes" photos
Kyiv • UNN
The Duchess of Sussex has announced the launch of her own product brand "As Ever", which will include jams, honey and pancake mixes. She shared photos from the shooting of the new collection.
Meghan Markle, a former American actress and current wife of the Duke of Sussex, has announced the creation of her own brand of jams and honey. Now the Duchess is actively promoting her products and sharing behind-the-scenes photos with fans. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.
Details
The brand appeared after Meghan Markle's Netflix show "With Love, Meghan," which premiered in early March. In it, the Duchess shares tips and has candid conversations with friends. Now Meghan plans to sell a range of products such as raspberry jam, limited edition wildflower honey and pancake mix. The Duchess has not yet announced prices for the products, but the products are scheduled to be released this week.
On Monday morning, Meghan Markle greeted her followers with the latest version of the information booklet.
"For as long as I can remember, I've dreamed of simple ways to elevate the everyday to the exceptional," the banner reads.
"I always knew I wanted to turn those ideas into something real and create beautiful objects that evoke connection and celebrate quiet, meaningful moments," Meghan wrote in a newsletter.
She explained that her lemon-ginger tea and pancakes were prime examples of this.
"This week I am very excited to introduce you to the As Ever collection. Each item is inspired by how I care for people in my life, such as a lemon-ginger tea blend that is an effortless rendition of the warm drink I make at home with fresh lemons from the garden. Or a pancake mix that turns a typical weekend breakfast into an opportunity to reminisce. Pancakes remind me of my student travels in France," Meghan wrote.
The Duchess also praised her raspberry jam, which she presented to her famous friends last year when the brand was still called "American Riveria Orchard." Meghan then made only 50 jars of the product and sent them to Kris Jenner, Mindy Kaling and Chrissy Teigen and others.
Meghan promised that the launch would take place in the near future.
"Now, after careful planning and preparation (and simultaneously with raising!), it's time to move As Ever from my home to yours, so you can make every day exceptional in an easy but meaningful way," she wrote.
But that wasn't the only promotional message Meghan shared this week.
On Monday afternoon, she posted a behind-the-scenes shot on her personal Instagram page taken in her own backyard for the first series of As Ever products.
The Duchess posted a photo of herself sitting at a table on her patio in a luxurious wicker wooden chair overlooking a lush green courtyard. A dog, apparently named Mia, sat nearby.
"This is our week @aseverofficial. BTS from filming at my house (Hi, Mia!)", she wrote in the caption.
Over the weekend, Meghan also posted a photo of a homemade lemon pie she made in honor of Mother's Day in the UK. The bright yellow pie was decorated with lemon slices and a red flower.
"Our family tradition. Mothering Sunday in the UK", Meghan wrote, accompanied by a lemon emoji.
Earlier
UNN reported that the Duchess of Sussex has launched a new lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan" on Netflix, where she shows herself as a housewife. In it, she shared tips on beauty, diet and fashion, recipes, travel tips, and words of wisdom on love and life. This is Meghan's attempt to create her own brand separate from Prince Harry.