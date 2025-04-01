Meghan Markle promotes her jams by posting "behind the scenes" photos

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10844 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98558 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162736 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102858 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339179 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171905 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143819 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195826 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124348 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108073 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Meghan Markle promotes her jams by posting "behind the scenes" photos

Kyiv • UNN

 • 164908 views

The Duchess of Sussex has announced the launch of her own product brand "As Ever", which will include jams, honey and pancake mixes. She shared photos from the shooting of the new collection.

Meghan Markle promotes her jams by posting "behind the scenes" photos

Meghan Markle, a former American actress and current wife of the Duke of Sussex, has announced the creation of her own brand of jams and honey. Now the Duchess is actively promoting her products and sharing behind-the-scenes photos with fans. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Daily Mail.

Details

The brand appeared after Meghan Markle's Netflix show "With Love, Meghan," which premiered in early March. In it, the Duchess shares tips and has candid conversations with friends. Now Meghan plans to sell a range of products such as raspberry jam, limited edition wildflower honey and pancake mix. The Duchess has not yet announced prices for the products, but the products are scheduled to be released this week.

On Monday morning, Meghan Markle greeted her followers with the latest version of the information booklet.

"For as long as I can remember, I've dreamed of simple ways to elevate the everyday to the exceptional," the banner reads.

"I always knew I wanted to turn those ideas into something real and create beautiful objects that evoke connection and celebrate quiet, meaningful moments," Meghan wrote in a newsletter.

She explained that her lemon-ginger tea and pancakes were prime examples of this.

"This week I am very excited to introduce you to the As Ever collection. Each item is inspired by how I care for people in my life, such as a lemon-ginger tea blend that is an effortless rendition of the warm drink I make at home with fresh lemons from the garden. Or a pancake mix that turns a typical weekend breakfast into an opportunity to reminisce. Pancakes remind me of my student travels in France," Meghan wrote.

The Duchess also praised her raspberry jam, which she presented to her famous friends last year when the brand was still called "American Riveria Orchard." Meghan then made only 50 jars of the product and sent them to Kris Jenner, Mindy Kaling and Chrissy Teigen and others.

Meghan promised that the launch would take place in the near future.

"Now, after careful planning and preparation (and simultaneously with raising!), it's time to move As Ever from my home to yours, so you can make every day exceptional in an easy but meaningful way," she wrote.

But that wasn't the only promotional message Meghan shared this week.

On Monday afternoon, she posted a behind-the-scenes shot on her personal Instagram page taken in her own backyard for the first series of As Ever products.

The Duchess posted a photo of herself sitting at a table on her patio in a luxurious wicker wooden chair overlooking a lush green courtyard. A dog, apparently named Mia, sat nearby.

"This is our week @aseverofficial. BTS from filming at my house (Hi, Mia!)", she wrote in the caption.

Over the weekend, Meghan also posted a photo of a homemade lemon pie she made in honor of Mother's Day in the UK. The bright yellow pie was decorated with lemon slices and a red flower.

"Our family tradition. Mothering Sunday in the UK", Meghan wrote, accompanied by a lemon emoji.

Earlier

UNN reported that the Duchess of Sussex has launched a new lifestyle show "With Love, Meghan" on Netflix, where she shows herself as a housewife. In it, she shared tips on beauty, diet and fashion, recipes, travel tips, and words of wisdom on love and life. This is Meghan's attempt to create her own brand separate from Prince Harry.

Alona Utkina

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
United Kingdom
Netflix
Meghan, Duchess of Sussex
