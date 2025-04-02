"Midlife Crisis": DiCaprio shocks the public with a sudden change of image
Leonardo DiCaprio changed his image by dyeing his hair and beard to match his new passion, 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti. The change shocked the public and sparked discussion.
The famous American actor, Hollywood star Leonardo DiCaprio shocked fans with his sudden change of image - he dyed his hair, eyebrows and beard. This is reported by the Daily Mail, reports UNN.
DiCaprio dyed his hair brown, and his beard and eyebrows became darker than usual. Journalists associate the changes in the actor's image with his desire to match his new passion - the actor has been in a relationship with 26-year-old model Vittoria Ceretti for a long time.
Before that, DiCaprio broke up with model Camila Morrone, with whom he had been together for about four years. At the same time, Ceretti was in a marriage that was on the verge of collapse.
The public reacted ambiguously to the change in the actor's image: some see nothing wrong with it, while others believe that DiCaprio is having a "midlife crisis" - he is now 50 years old.
The news about the relationship between actor Leonardo DiCaprio and model Vittoria Ceretti shocked the public around the world. Social networks exploded with discussions about the couple's possible engagement.