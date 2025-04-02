NABUgate: Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal proceedings against Kryvonos detectives for illegal wiretapping of lawyers

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10948 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98714 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162860 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102934 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339264 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171933 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143839 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195836 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124359 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108075 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 10948 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 80370 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 98714 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 162860 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 155237 views
NABUgate: Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal proceedings against Kryvonos detectives for illegal wiretapping of lawyers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 198111 views

The Prosecutor General's Office has opened a case against NABU for illegal wiretapping of lawyers. Detectives are suspected of abuse of power and violation of lawyer-client privilege.

NABUgate: Prosecutor General's Office opens criminal proceedings against Kryvonos detectives for illegal wiretapping of lawyers

The Prosecutor General's Office has opened criminal proceedings under No. 42024000000001413 on the facts of illegal entry into the premises of lawyers, wiretapping and abuse of power by employees of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAP), UNN reports.

The information was entered into the Unified Register of Pre-trial Investigations under three articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine:

- Part 2 of Art. 162 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - illegal entry into a dwelling or other property of a person and illegal search therein committed by officials. NABU detectives entered the lawyers' premises without proper legal grounds and searched them.

- Part 1 of Art. 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - abuse of power or authority. This refers to the deliberate actions of law enforcement officers that clearly exceeded their legal authority and caused significant damage to the legally protected rights of citizens and legal entities.

- Part 2 of Art. 397 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - obstruction of defense counsel or violation of attorney-client privilege.

It is alleged that NABU and SAPO officials used their official position to interfere with the activities of lawyers. In particular, they illegally installed listening devices, which allowed them to secretly collect information about the communication of lawyers with clients.

Yesterday, representatives of the Committee for the Protection of Advocates' Rights and Guarantees of Advocacy of the National Bar Association Bohdan Kushnyr and Andriy Voznyuk reported new violations by NABU detectives during the searches. They believe that the main purpose of the searches is to encroach on the attorney-client privilege and information about clients who are under investigation by NABU itself.

"Can you imagine the degree of our surprise when we arrived at the search site and learned that there was a court order to conduct the relevant investigative actions. Thus, the need to "notify the bar representatives in advance" was blatantly ignored.

Later, the detectives said that they would check all the lawyers' files, even those of the clients and lawyers who were not listed in the court order. In response to the remark that all this is a direct violation of the rights and guarantees of the practice of law, the detective said that he understood everything and consciously decided to go beyond the ruling.

The violation of the attorney-client privilege is even more interesting. Most of the cases handled by the lawyers who were in this office are cases under the NABU's investigation. And several detectives are also investigating these cases. Therefore, we can assume that in this way, in violation of the current requirements of the law, the detectives gained access to the lawyer's file to learn about the line of defense in other criminal proceedings.

In general, I can inform you that all violations have been recorded and will be reflected in the comments to the search report," Bohdan Kushnyr wrote in his FB post

As a reminder, the Ukrainian National Bar Association appealed to the Prosecutor General's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation with a statement about the commission of a gross crime by NABU detectives who installed a wiretap in the office of Kyiv lawyers. The Association sees the actions of the NABU detectives as a violation of a number of articles of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. Their appeal states that the detectives not only wiretapped and entered the lawyers' office in the center of the capital, but also conducted illegal searches there "before the investigating judge issued a warrant without proper grounds," which grossly violated the rights and legitimate interests of the lawyers. Moreover, as noted in the letter, the NABU detectives were well aware that they were entering the lawyers' office, as this address is official and registered in the register of lawyers. 

Earlier it was reported that the NABU had set up a wiretap in the office of Kyiv lawyers. The "wiretap" was installed in the meeting room, where the lawyers discussed defense strategies with their clients. Moreover, the clients whose conversations were recorded were under investigation by NABU itself. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

