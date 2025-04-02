In the center of Kyiv, firefighters extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment
On April 2, rescuers eliminated a fire in the ventilation shaft of the Ottoman Turkish Restaurant in the center of Kyiv. There are no casualties or injuries.
In the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv, rescuers extinguished a fire in a public catering establishment. This is reported by UNN with reference to the spokesperson of the State Emergency Service of Kyiv, Pavlo Petrov.
UNN learned that the fire occurred in the Ottoman Turkish Restaurant.
"On April 2, at 11:37 a.m., Kyiv rescuers received a report of a fire on Velyka Vasylkivska Street, 122. A fire broke out in a ventilation shaft in one of the public catering establishments. The fire was extinguished at 12:38 p.m.," Petrov said.
According to him, there are no casualties. The cause of the fire will be established by law enforcement officers.
