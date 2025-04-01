“Large-scale update continues”: ARMA found a new justification for the ineffective register of seized assets
Kyiv • UNN
ARMA received a certificate of registration of copyright for the Unified State Register of Seized Assets. The agency calls it a key moment for digital transformation.
The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) officially announced a new "victory" - obtaining a certificate of registration of copyright for the Unified State Register of Seized Assets. The agency calls it a "key point of support" for digital transformation, writes UNN.
Details
The agency noted that the register of seized assets started operating back in 2019, but for a long time remained closed, technically neglected and did not perform its key functions.
It is worth noting that the opening and functional filling of the register was a key condition under which Olena Duma retained her position as head of ARMA. After pressure from parliament and the public, and probably due to fear of leaving office, the head of ARMA initiated the process of opening the register and opened it in the second half of 2023. However, anti-corruption activists have repeatedly criticized ARMA for incomplete and inaccurate data in the register. This information was also confirmed by an audit by the Accounting Chamber.
Obviously, the agency understands that explanations like "nothing worked before us" no longer work. Therefore, they decided to use a new excuse - they were waiting for a certificate of registration of copyright.
Obtaining this certificate is not just a bureaucratic formality. This is a key point of support for ARMA's digital transformation. From now on, we have not only factual but also legal control over the system that records seized assets. This status significantly enhances our ability to update, integrate and protect the Register in accordance with best international practices
So far, the public and international partners can only observe how the agency confidently turns a legal formality into an "information breakthrough." But, as practice shows, real changes in ARMA's work often begin only after public outcry and pressure, and not on its own initiative.
Let's add
This is not the first case when ARMA tries to pass off formalities as "achievements." Earlier, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, noted that maintaining a constructive dialogue with ARMA is constantly complicated by manipulations. She cited three examples that demonstrate how the agency distorts data about its activities. One of them, Radina, called the case when the anti-corruption committee turned to ARMA with a question about how many assets they have and how many of them have been transferred to management? The agency reported that there are 69,000 assets in the register, and 36,000 have been transferred to management, which is about 47%. However, a detailed analysis revealed that 20,000 of these 36,000 assets are movable property of Mezhyhiria, including bottles of wine, furniture and documents, which have no independent economic value.
In response, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, called on the deputy to "analyze the information."
Later, Anastasia Radina published an analysis of ARMA's work under the leadership of Duma and noted that in a year and a half in office, she concluded only seven contracts that brought income as of the end of 2024.