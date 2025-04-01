“Large-scale update continues”: ARMA found a new justification for the ineffective register of seized assets

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10773 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98460 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162656 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102810 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 339127 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171877 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143804 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195817 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124336 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108068 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

“Large-scale update continues”: ARMA found a new justification for the ineffective register of seized assets

Kyiv • UNN

 • 397098 views

ARMA received a certificate of registration of copyright for the Unified State Register of Seized Assets. The agency calls it a key moment for digital transformation.

“Large-scale update continues”: ARMA found a new justification for the ineffective register of seized assets

The Asset Recovery and Management Agency (ARMA) officially announced a new "victory" - obtaining a certificate of registration of copyright for the Unified State Register of Seized Assets. The agency calls it a "key point of support" for digital transformation, writes UNN.

Details

The agency noted that the register of seized assets started operating back in 2019, but for a long time remained closed, technically neglected and did not perform its key functions.

It is worth noting that the opening and functional filling of the register was a key condition under which Olena Duma retained her position as head of ARMA. After pressure from parliament and the public, and probably due to fear of leaving office, the head of ARMA initiated the process of opening the register and opened it in the second half of 2023. However, anti-corruption activists have repeatedly criticized ARMA for incomplete and inaccurate data in the register. This information was also confirmed by an audit by the Accounting Chamber.

Obviously, the agency understands that explanations like "nothing worked before us" no longer work. Therefore, they decided to use a new excuse - they were waiting for a certificate of registration of copyright.

Obtaining this certificate is not just a bureaucratic formality. This is a key point of support for ARMA's digital transformation. From now on, we have not only factual but also legal control over the system that records seized assets. This status significantly enhances our ability to update, integrate and protect the Register in accordance with best international practices 

- said Stanislav Petrov, Deputy Head of ARMA.

So far, the public and international partners can only observe how the agency confidently turns a legal formality into an "information breakthrough." But, as practice shows, real changes in ARMA's work often begin only after public outcry and pressure, and not on its own initiative.

Let's add

This is not the first case when ARMA tries to pass off formalities as "achievements." Earlier, the head of the Verkhovna Rada Anti-Corruption Committee, Anastasia Radina, noted that maintaining a constructive dialogue with ARMA is constantly complicated by manipulations. She cited three examples that demonstrate how the agency distorts data about its activities. One of them, Radina, called the case when the anti-corruption committee turned to ARMA with a question about how many assets they have and how many of them have been transferred to management? The agency reported that there are 69,000 assets in the register, and 36,000 have been transferred to management, which is about 47%. However, a detailed analysis revealed that 20,000 of these 36,000 assets are movable property of Mezhyhiria, including bottles of wine, furniture and documents, which have no independent economic value.

In response, the head of ARMA, Olena Duma, called on the deputy to "analyze the information."

Later, Anastasia Radina published an analysis of ARMA's work under the leadership of Duma and noted that in a year and a half in office, she concluded only seven contracts that brought income as of the end of 2024. 

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsPublications
Ukraine
