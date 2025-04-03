A prosecutor was detained in Lviv region for demanding a bribe of 5 thousand dollars
The prosecutor demanded 5,000 US dollars for closing a criminal proceeding regarding fraud of 400,000 hryvnias. An investigation is currently underway, and the issue of choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.
A prosecutor of the Lviv District Prosecutor's Office has been detained for demanding a bribe. This is reported by the Office of the Prosecutor General, reports UNN.
As part of anti-corruption measures, a prosecutor from the Office of the Prosecutor General, together with the leadership of the Lviv Regional Prosecutor's Office, exposed a prosecutor from one of the Lviv District Prosecutor's Offices for demanding and receiving a bribe. The detained prosecutor, using his official position, demanded 5,000 US dollars from a local resident to close a criminal case related to her fraudulent activities worth 400,000 hryvnias.
The detention was carried out in accordance with the requirements of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, and the prosecutor is currently in custody. At the same time, an investigation is ongoing and the issue of serving a notice of suspicion and choosing a preventive measure is being resolved.
The investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Main Investigation Department of the State Bureau of Investigation, with the operational support of the Security Service of Ukraine. The Office of the Prosecutor General emphasizes its determination in the fight against corruption.
