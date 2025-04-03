AFU: Occupiers' losses increased by 1390 soldiers and 6 tanks
Kyiv • UNN
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported significant enemy losses per day: 1390 soldiers, 6 tanks, 22 combat armored vehicles and 49 artillery systems. Total losses reached 919,570 people.
Details
Enemy combat losses for the period from 02/24/22 to 04/03/25:
- Personnel: 919,570 (+1390).
- Tanks: 10521 (+6).
- Armored combat vehicles: 21902 (+22).
- Artillery systems: 25625 (+49).
- MLRS: 1348 (+1).
- Air defense equipment: 1123.
- Aircraft: 370.
- Helicopters: 335.
- UAVs of operational-tactical level: 31597 (+92).
- Cruise missiles: 3123.
- Ships/boats: 28.
- Submarines: 1.
- Automotive equipment and fuel tanks: 42775 (+88).
- Special equipment: 3787.
