General Staff on the situation at the front: the occupiers carried out 69 assaults in the Pokrovsky direction
Kyiv • UNN
During the day, 191 combat clashes took place, the greatest activity of the enemy was in the Pokrovsky direction, where 69 assaults were recorded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and destroyed 10 tanks.
Since the beginning of the day, 191 combat clashes have taken place. In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 69 assault and offensive actions during the day, and in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled 25 attacks, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.
... the enemy launched two missile and 55 air strikes, using two missiles and 82 guided bombs, 847 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out more than 4,500 attacks on the positions of our troops
In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults in the area of Vovchansk and towards Kamyanka.
The enemy attacked our fortifications four times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Zagryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka, one battle continues to this day.
In the Lyman direction today, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 18 times near the settlements of Nadia, Torske, Novoegorivka, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka and Dibrova, and fighting continues in the Novolyubivka area to this day.
In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five assault actions of enemy troops in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnokamyanske.
Today, our troops repelled six enemy attacks in the area of Chasovy Yar and towards Novomarkovo, Stupochky and Predtechyno in the Kramatorsk direction.
In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 24 times today near Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka, Krymske and Leonidivka. Five clashes to date.
In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 69 assault and offensive actions during the day. The greatest activity of the Russian occupiers is in the areas of the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Sukha Balka, Shevchenko, Vodyane Druge, Elizavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Novy Trud, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Uspenivka and Andriivka. Fighting does not subside to this day in 12 locations.
According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 79 and wounded 49 occupiers in this direction; destroyed a unit of automotive equipment, four UAV antennas, three UAV control points, one electronic warfare system, two satellite communication systems, and also significantly damaged a car, three guns and an enemy tank.
In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, the enemy tried to advance in the directions of the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Rozliv, Dniproenerhiya, Vesele and in the Burlaitsky area. Three clashes are currently ongoing.
In the Gulyaipil direction, in the area of the settlements of Privilne and Novosilka, the Defense Forces successfully repelled five enemy attacks.
In the Orikhiv direction, 12 combat clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamyanske and Novodanilivka.
In the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy tried three times to get closer to the positions of our defenders.
The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct operations in the Kursk direction. Today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 25 attacks by the invading army in this direction.
There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions, the General Staff summarized.
