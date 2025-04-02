General Staff on the situation at the front: the occupiers carried out 69 assaults in the Pokrovsky direction

$41.320.06
44.630.03
ukenru
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 10441 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
03:18 PM • 98024 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 162305 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 102606 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 338873 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 171774 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 143726 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 195787 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124298 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108060 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+9°
1 m/s
64 %
753 mm
Clear, no precipitation is expected for the next 2 hours
Popular news

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133517 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43504 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154736 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 33960 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79808 views
Publications

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

07:36 PM • 10448 views

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

03:43 PM • 79860 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Exclusive

03:18 PM • 98031 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.
Exclusive

April 3, 01:51 PM • 162312 views

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

April 3, 01:03 PM • 154777 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Giorgia Meloni

Andrii Sybiha

Alexander Stubb

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

France

Germany

Advertisement
UNN Lite

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

04:23 PM • 19172 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

03:47 PM • 21038 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 34001 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 43540 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 133551 views
Actual

Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

General Staff on the situation at the front: the occupiers carried out 69 assaults in the Pokrovsky direction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 8496 views

During the day, 191 combat clashes took place, the greatest activity of the enemy was in the Pokrovsky direction, where 69 assaults were recorded. The Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 occupiers and destroyed 10 tanks.

General Staff on the situation at the front: the occupiers carried out 69 assaults in the Pokrovsky direction

Since the beginning of the day, 191 combat clashes have taken place. In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 69 assault and offensive actions during the day, and in the Kursk direction, the Ukrainian military repelled 25 attacks, UNN reports with reference to the General Staff summary.

... the enemy launched two missile and 55 air strikes, using two missiles and 82 guided bombs, 847 kamikaze drone strikes, and carried out more than 4,500 attacks on the positions of our troops 

- the statement reads.

In the Kharkiv direction, the Defense Forces repelled two enemy assaults in the area of Vovchansk and towards Kamyanka.

The enemy attacked our fortifications four times in the Kupyansk direction in the areas of the settlements of Zagryzove and Nova Kruglyakivka, one battle continues to this day.

In the Lyman direction today, Russian troops stormed the positions of Ukrainian defenders 18 times near the settlements of Nadia, Torske, Novoegorivka, Kolodyazi, Yampolivka and Dibrova, and fighting continues in the Novolyubivka area to this day.

In the Siversk direction, the Defense Forces repelled five assault actions of enemy troops in the areas of Bilogorivka and Verkhnokamyanske.

Today, our troops repelled six enemy attacks in the area of Chasovy Yar and towards Novomarkovo, Stupochky and Predtechyno in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Toretsk direction, the occupiers stormed the positions of our defenders 24 times today near Toretsk, Ozaryanivka, Diliivka, Krymske and Leonidivka. Five clashes to date.

In the Pokrovsky direction, the enemy carried out 69 assault and offensive actions during the day. The greatest activity of the Russian occupiers is in the areas of the settlements of Panteleimonivka, Sukha Balka, Shevchenko, Vodyane Druge, Elizavetivka, Promin, Zelene, Novy Trud, Kotlyne, Udachne, Kotlyarivka, Uspenivka and Andriivka. Fighting does not subside to this day in 12 locations.

According to preliminary estimates, today our soldiers eliminated 79 and wounded 49 occupiers in this direction; destroyed a unit of automotive equipment, four UAV antennas, three UAV control points, one electronic warfare system, two satellite communication systems, and also significantly damaged a car, three guns and an enemy tank.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the invaders carried out 10 attacks on the positions of Ukrainian troops, the enemy tried to advance in the directions of the settlements of Kostyantynopol, Rozliv, Dniproenerhiya, Vesele and in the Burlaitsky area. Three clashes are currently ongoing.

In the Gulyaipil direction, in the area of the settlements of Privilne and Novosilka, the Defense Forces successfully repelled five enemy attacks.

In the Orikhiv direction, 12 combat clashes took place in the areas of the settlements of Stepove, Mali Shcherbaky, Kamyanske and Novodanilivka.

In the Pridneprovsky direction, the enemy tried three times to get closer to the positions of our defenders.

The Defense Forces of Ukraine continue to conduct operations in the Kursk direction. Today, Ukrainian soldiers repelled 25 attacks by the invading army in this direction.

There were no significant changes in the situation in other directions, the General Staff summarized.

Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 Russians and destroyed 10 tanks02.04.25, 07:25 • 13996 views

Antonina Tumanova

Antonina Tumanova

War
Avdiivka
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Toretsk
Chasiv Yar
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Kupyansk
Bitcoin
$81,990.90
Золото
$3,127.40
Tesla
$269.16
Brent
$69.97
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Газ TTF
$39.20
Ethereum
$1,786.86