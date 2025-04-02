Enemy losses: in a day, the Armed Forces of Ukraine eliminated more than 1,400 Russians and destroyed 10 tanks
Kyiv • UNN
According to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, on April 1, the Russian army lost 1,410 soldiers and 10 tanks. Dozens of units of armored vehicles and artillery systems were also destroyed.
Details
It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 02.04.25 are approximately:
- personnel - 918180 (+1410) people eliminated
- tanks - 10515 (+10)
- combat armored vehicles - 21880 (+24)
- artillery systems - 25576 (+24)
- MLRS - 1347 (0)
- air defense equipment - 1123 (0)
- aircraft - 370 (0)
- helicopters - 335 (0)
- UAVs of operational-tactical level - 31505 (+43)
- cruise missiles - 3123 (0)
- ships / boats - 28 (0)
- submarines - 1 (0)
- vehicles and tankers - 42687 (+41)
- special equipment - 3787 (0)
Data is being updated.
