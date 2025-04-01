Occupants attack the Defense Forces with ammunition containing dangerous chemical compounds of an unidentified type - Armed Forces of Ukraine

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

“Mommy's achievements”: The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market
Not all have become cheaper: prices for medicines not included in the Ministry of Health's list have increased in Ukraine

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

Starlink

Shahed-136

The Guardian

YouTube

The Washington Post

Occupants attack the Defense Forces with ammunition containing dangerous chemical compounds of an unidentified type - Armed Forces of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

Russia is using K-51 and RG-VO ammunition containing dangerous chemicals, violating the international convention. Since February 2023, 7,730 cases of use have been recorded.

Occupants attack the Defense Forces with ammunition containing dangerous chemical compounds of an unidentified type - Armed Forces of Ukraine

The enemy continues to attack the Defense Forces of Ukraine with special ammunition equipped with dangerous chemical substances. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report from the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that along with conventional means of fire destruction, the enemy uses K-51 and RG-VO ammunition, which are riot control agents and are prohibited for use as means of warfare.

In addition, a significant proportion of ammunition contains dangerous chemical compounds of an unidentified type

- the statement said.

Thus, according to the command, in March, units of radiation, chemical, biological reconnaissance of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 767 cases of the use of such ammunition. In total, since February 2023, 7730 cases of the use of dangerous chemical substances have been recorded.

Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, units of radiation, chemical, biological reconnaissance have been directly recording cases of the use of dangerous chemical substances on the battlefield

- the statement said.

At the same time, since February 2023, the use of dangerous chemical substances by Russians has become systematic.

"The Russian Federation grossly violates the rules of warfare, ignores the norms and obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction," the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine summarized.

Let us remind you

In March, the Ukrainian delegation at a meeting of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague presented evidence of systematic violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention by Russia. Representatives of the delegation said that war crimes and crimes against humanity have no statute of limitations.

Drone hits Rostec chemical plant in Moscow region during massive attack on Russia

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Ukraine
