Occupants attack the Defense Forces with ammunition containing dangerous chemical compounds of an unidentified type - Armed Forces of Ukraine
Russia is using K-51 and RG-VO ammunition containing dangerous chemicals, violating the international convention. Since February 2023, 7,730 cases of use have been recorded.
The enemy continues to attack the Defense Forces of Ukraine with special ammunition equipped with dangerous chemical substances. This is reported by UNN with reference to a report from the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
It is noted that along with conventional means of fire destruction, the enemy uses K-51 and RG-VO ammunition, which are riot control agents and are prohibited for use as means of warfare.
In addition, a significant proportion of ammunition contains dangerous chemical compounds of an unidentified type
Thus, according to the command, in March, units of radiation, chemical, biological reconnaissance of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine recorded 767 cases of the use of such ammunition. In total, since February 2023, 7730 cases of the use of dangerous chemical substances have been recorded.
Since the beginning of the full-scale Russian invasion of Ukraine, units of radiation, chemical, biological reconnaissance have been directly recording cases of the use of dangerous chemical substances on the battlefield
At the same time, since February 2023, the use of dangerous chemical substances by Russians has become systematic.
"The Russian Federation grossly violates the rules of warfare, ignores the norms and obligations under the Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production, Stockpiling and Use of Chemical Weapons and on Their Destruction," the Command of the Support Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine summarized.
In March, the Ukrainian delegation at a meeting of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons in The Hague presented evidence of systematic violations of the Chemical Weapons Convention by Russia. Representatives of the delegation said that war crimes and crimes against humanity have no statute of limitations.
