Drone hits Rostec chemical plant in Moscow region during massive attack on Russia

ukenru
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
02:39 PM • 87238 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
11:57 AM • 100316 views

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 108243 views

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 111113 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 131727 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 103772 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 135446 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 103782 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 113439 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Exclusive
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116997 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

Popular news
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119695 views
Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

Four pharmaceutical factories are being searched in Kiev: details

February 28, 09:52 AM • 64099 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114386 views
Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

Oil prices have fallen: what's the problem

February 28, 10:17 AM • 35160 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 31957 views
Publications
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

02:39 PM • 87246 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 131728 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 135447 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 167200 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 156945 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Actual places
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

03:20 PM • 27515 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

02:48 PM • 31957 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 114386 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 119695 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 140308 views
Actual
Drone hits Rostec chemical plant in Moscow region during massive attack on Russia

Drone hits Rostec chemical plant in Moscow region during massive attack on Russia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 49553 views

On the night of January 24, 121 drones attacked strategic facilities in Russia. The targets included a Rostec chemical plant, an oil depot, and an aircraft repair plant.

On the night of January 24, a large-scale drone attack was recorded in Russia. One of the objects attacked was a chemical plant, which is part of the Rostec corporation and produces signaling and protective equipment for the Russian security forces.

This is reported by the Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

On the night of January 24, a drone reportedly crashed into the production building of the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant in Krasnodavodsk, but did not explode. According to media reports, there were no injuries or damage.

The plant specializes in the production of signaling, lighting and protective equipment for the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other law enforcement agencies. It is part of the Rostec State Corporation.

Image

Another facility attacked by drones was the Orelnefteprodukt oil depot in the town of Livny, Oryol region. According to media reports, on the night of January 24, a drone hit the protective netting of the tank farm. There were no casualties or damage.

Last night, the enemy attacked Russian regions once again. Over the Oryol region, Russian air defense forces shot down 2 enemy UAVs. There were no injuries or casualties, and emergency services are working at the scene

- wrote the head of the region at the time.

Addendum Addendum

The Russian Defense Ministry said that at least 121 drones were spotted attacking various regions of the country on the night of January 24. Air defense forces partially repelled the attack, but a number of facilities were damaged

On the night of January 24, drones attacked the 711th aircraft repair plant in Borisoglebsk, Voronezh region. Debris fell on the plant's territory, damaging the roof of one of the workshops and the boiler room. There were no casualties. Windows were also smashed in residential buildings near the plant.

The 711th Aviation Repair Plant is a unique enterprise in Russia that repairs the entire range of missiles in service with the Russian frontline aviation.

"There is no more plant in Ryazan": Russian media show how the refinery is burning after a drone attack24.01.25, 04:11 • 47206 views

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

WarNews of the World

Contact us about advertising