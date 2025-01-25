Drone hits Rostec chemical plant in Moscow region during massive attack on Russia

On the night of January 24, a large-scale drone attack was recorded in Russia. One of the objects attacked was a chemical plant, which is part of the Rostec corporation and produces signaling and protective equipment for the Russian security forces.

This is reported by the Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

On the night of January 24, a drone reportedly crashed into the production building of the Krasnozavodsk Chemical Plant in Krasnodavodsk, but did not explode. According to media reports, there were no injuries or damage.

The plant specializes in the production of signaling, lighting and protective equipment for the Russian Ministry of Defense, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and other law enforcement agencies. It is part of the Rostec State Corporation.

Another facility attacked by drones was the Orelnefteprodukt oil depot in the town of Livny, Oryol region. According to media reports, on the night of January 24, a drone hit the protective netting of the tank farm. There were no casualties or damage.

Last night, the enemy attacked Russian regions once again. Over the Oryol region, Russian air defense forces shot down 2 enemy UAVs. There were no injuries or casualties, and emergency services are working at the scene - wrote the head of the region at the time.

Addendum Addendum

The Russian Defense Ministry said that at least 121 drones were spotted attacking various regions of the country on the night of January 24. Air defense forces partially repelled the attack, but a number of facilities were damaged

On the night of January 24, drones attacked the 711th aircraft repair plant in Borisoglebsk, Voronezh region. Debris fell on the plant's territory, damaging the roof of one of the workshops and the boiler room. There were no casualties. Windows were also smashed in residential buildings near the plant.

The 711th Aviation Repair Plant is a unique enterprise in Russia that repairs the entire range of missiles in service with the Russian frontline aviation.

"There is no more plant in Ryazan": Russian media show how the refinery is burning after a drone attack