“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
"Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
"Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Government abolishes the "Shlyakh" system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

"There is no more plant in Ryazan": Russian media show how the refinery is burning after a drone attack

"There is no more plant in Ryazan": Russian media show how the refinery is burning after a drone attack

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 47207 views

In Ryazan, fires were reported at an oil refinery and a thermal power plant as a result of a drone attack. The governor confirmed the air attack, and the Russian Defense Ministry announced the destruction of 49 drones in several regions.

A video of a fire at the Ryazan oil refinery plant as a result of a drone attack appeared on social networks. UNN reports this with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

Details

Today, on January 24, at 01:58 (Kyiv time), the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA published photos and videos from Ryazan with the caption: "We don't have a plant in Ryazan anymore.

Image

It is noted that the Novo-Ryazanskaya CHPP, which is located nearby, was also attacked. The footage shows two fires not far from each other.

Image

"ASTRA has verified the footage of a fire on the territory of the Novo-Ryazanskaya CHPP after a drone attack. The company is located next to a local refinery, which could have been the target of the attack," the statement said.

In early January, a Moscow court ordered Yandex to hide maps and photos of the plant because of the threat of Ukrainian drone attacks. The Ryazan Oil Refinery Company (RNPK) plant is part of Rosneft

- writes the Russian Telegram channel

The governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, confirmed the air attack on the city, but did not specify whether the refinery was the target of the attack or what the situation is now.

Recall

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of 49 drones in several regions. Explosions were heard near the Ryazan oil refinery company, and locals report at least 10 drones shot down.

Moscow airports suspended operations due to drone attack: what is known24.01.25, 00:44 • 120473 views

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
kyivKyiv

