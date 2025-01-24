"There is no more plant in Ryazan": Russian media show how the refinery is burning after a drone attack

A video of a fire at the Ryazan oil refinery plant as a result of a drone attack appeared on social networks. UNN reports this with reference to Russian Telegram channels.

Details

Today, on January 24, at 01:58 (Kyiv time), the Russian Telegram channel ASTRA published photos and videos from Ryazan with the caption: "We don't have a plant in Ryazan anymore.

It is noted that the Novo-Ryazanskaya CHPP, which is located nearby, was also attacked. The footage shows two fires not far from each other.

"ASTRA has verified the footage of a fire on the territory of the Novo-Ryazanskaya CHPP after a drone attack. The company is located next to a local refinery, which could have been the target of the attack," the statement said.

In early January, a Moscow court ordered Yandex to hide maps and photos of the plant because of the threat of Ukrainian drone attacks. The Ryazan Oil Refinery Company (RNPK) plant is part of Rosneft - writes the Russian Telegram channel

The governor of the Ryazan region, Pavel Malkov, confirmed the air attack on the city, but did not specify whether the refinery was the target of the attack or what the situation is now.

Recall

The Russian Defense Ministry reported the destruction of 49 drones in several regions. Explosions were heard near the Ryazan oil refinery company, and locals report at least 10 drones shot down.

Moscow airports suspended operations due to drone attack: what is known