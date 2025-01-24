Moscow airports suspended operations due to drone attack: what is known

A large-scale attack by attack drones continues in several regions of Russia. In particular, drones attacked several urban districts in the Moscow region. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin.

Details

On the night of January 24, the mayor of the Russian capital, Sergei Sobyanin, announced a drone attack on Moscow, and three Moscow airports suspended operations.

Defense Ministry air defense forces in the Kolomna urban district and Ramensky urban district repel an attack by drones flying toward Moscow - Sobyanin wrote in Telegram.

Later, Sobyanin reported another alleged downing of a drone in Moscow's Troitsky Administrative District.

In addition, Russian public and media outlets, citing Rosaviation, reported that Moscow's Vnukovo, Domodedovo, and Zhukovsky airports had been suspended.

Large-scale drone attack on Russia: explosions near the oil refinery in Ryazan