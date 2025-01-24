Large-scale drone attack on Russia: explosions near the oil refinery in Ryazan

Russia reported drone attacks in a number of regions. Explosions were heard, in particular, near the Ryazan Oil Refinery Company . This was reported by UNN with reference to the Russian Ministry of Defense and Russian Telegram channels.

Details

On Thursday, January 23, the Russian Ministry of Defense reported that air defense systems had allegedly destroyed 49 drones. These are Kursk, Bryansk, Belgorod and temporarily occupied Crimea.

Also, local Telegram channels began to report that drones had attacked the Ryazan region, with explosions near the local RNPK oil depot. At least 10 drones were said to have been shot down over the tank farm.

Drones attack Ryazan, explosions occurred near a local oil depot - local residents. They are talking about at least ten explosions. - writes Telegram channel ASTRA.

According to ASTRA, a house in the private sector of Ryazan caught fire as a result of the attack in Ryazan

It is noted that the authorities of the Ryazan region did not comment on the attack.

